Bypolls result 2025: Congress takes early lead in Telangana's Jubilee Hills

Bypolls result 2025: Congress takes early lead in Telangana's Jubilee Hills

Vote counting is underway across 8 Assembly constituencies, with early trends showing Congress leading in Telangana's Jubilee Hills while candidates from other parties vie for leads in other key seats

Bypoll election result 2025 | (Photo: PTI)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vote counting for the bypolls across eight Assembly constituencies is currently underway. Bypolls for eight Assembly constituencies across Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Telangana were held on November 11.
 
The constituencies in focus are: Anta (Rajasthan), Budgam (J&K), Nagrota (J&K), Ghatsila (Jharkhand), Dampa (Mizoram), Nuapada (Odisha), Tarn Taran (Punjab), Jubilee Hills (Telangana).

Budgam Constituency: Who's leading and who's trailing

 
According to early trends, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi is leading, and National Conference's Aga Syed Mahmood Al Mosavi is trailing. Bharatiya Janata Party's Aga Syed Mohsin Mosvi is at third spot.
 

Nagrota Constituency: Who's leading and who's trailing

 
Early trends showed BJP's Devyani Rana in the lead with 24,755 votes, whereas National Conference's Shamim Begum is trailing.

Ghatsila: Who's leading and who's trailing

 
In Jharkhand's Ghatsila, JMM candidate Somesh Chandra Soren was leading by 7,541 votes, and BJP's Babu Lal Soren was trailing behind at 12,612 votes.

Dampa: Who's leading and who's trailing

 
Mizoram’s principal opposition party, the Mizo National Front (MNF), held on to the Dampa Assembly seat in Mamit district on Friday. Its candidate, R Lalthangliana, secured a win by a margin of 562 votes over Vanlalsailova of the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), according to figures released by the Election Commission.
 
Lalthangliana secured 6,981 votes, which is 40.23 per cent of the total vote share. With 6,419 votes, Vanlalsailova bagged 36.61 per cent of the total polled votes. 

Nuapada: Who's leading and who's trailing

 
Early trends show BJP candidate Jay Dholakia taking a lead with 30,467 votes over his rival, Biju Janata Dal's Snehangini Chhuria, and Congress' Ghasi Ram Majhi.

Tarn Taran: Who's leading and who's trailing

 
Aam Aadmi Party's Harmeet Singh Sandhu has taken an early lead with 7,294 votes. Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhwinder Kaur, BJP's Harjit Singh Sandhu, and Congress' Karanbir Singh are currently trailing behind.

Anta: Who's leading and who's trailing

 
Congress candidate Pramod Jain Bhaya has taken an early lead over his rival Morpal Suman (BJP).

Jubilee Hills: Who's leading and who's trailing

 
Congress candidate Naveen Yadav V has taken an early lead in Telangana's Jubilee Hills bypolls. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate Magnati Sunitha Gopinath and BJP's Deepak Reddy Lankala are trailing.
 

Topics : rajasthan bypolls Jammu and Kashmir Budgam Nagrota Aam Aadmi Party BJP Congress Odisha Mizoram

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

