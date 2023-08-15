Confirmation

IAS, DANICS probationers deployed for G20 Summit preparations in Delhi

With the G20 Summit less than a month away, more than a dozen newly-inducted civil servants have been deployed in Delhi for round-the-clock patrol to point out gaps in preparations

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 6:35 AM IST
With the G20 Summit less than a month away, more than a dozen newly-inducted civil servants have been deployed in Delhi for round-the-clock patrol to point out gaps in preparations, officials said on Monday.
The move will provide valuable field experience to the young probationers -- including two Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 13 from Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Island Civil Services (DANICS) cadre officers -- through round-the-clock inspections and submission of reports to the higher-ups, they said.
The initiative was taken at the direction of Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena to fill the gaps in preparations by different agencies, said a senior city government officer.
The young probationers also accompany the Lt Governor during his daily visits to different locations of the city to monitor the work underway such as road and footpath repairs, horticulture and general cleanliness.
"The experience will help them get exposed to the highest levels in the government hierarchy," said the officer.
The probationers have been instructed to focus on three key areas, including inspection of the nurseries of different agencies to take stock of the plants available and point out the gaps, the officials said.

They are also inspecting the roads from the international airport to the various hotels where the delegates will stay during the G20 Summit. Their report on this will be submitted to the Delhi chief secretary.
The probationers are also assisting the district coordinators with inspections of the roads and other works assigned to them. Senior IAS officers have been designated as coordinators for district-level monitoring of preparatory works.
These probationers have been working round the clock from July 20 and assisting the administration, in turn getting vast exposure and experience in handling complex and challenging G20 projects, the officials added.
Earlier, at the direction of Saxena, an IAS and three DANICS probationers were deputed to accompany teams of workers cleaning roads through mechanical sweepers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 6:35 AM IST

