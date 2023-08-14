Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

CM launches AB-Chirayu Haryana Yojana, to benefit 800,000 more families

Families with an annual income exceeding Rs 1.80 lakh but less than Rs 3 lakh can avail of the scheme by paying a yearly premium of Rs 1,500, he said

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 11:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced the launch of an expanded Ayushman Bharat-Chirayu Haryana Yojana that will benefit people with annual income of up to Rs 3 lakh.
Khattar had earlier announced an increase in the annual income limit under the scheme from Rs 1.80 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.
"By extending the coverage to families with an annual income of Rs 1.80 lakh to Rs 3 lakh and allowing them to avail treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, the government is ensuring that more people can access quality healthcare services without facing the burden of high medical expenses," an official release quoted Khattar as saying.
Ayushman Bharat provides cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.
The extended coverage will benefit an additional eight lakh families, Khattar said in Fatehabad.
Families with an annual income exceeding Rs 1.80 lakh but less than Rs 3 lakh can avail of the scheme by paying a yearly premium of Rs 1,500, he said.

Also Read

PM Kisan Yojana's 14th instalment likely soon: Check if you are eligible

Haryana committed to make country $5 trillion economy: CM Khattar

BJP eyes hat-trick in 2024 at Centre riding on '9 years of achievements'

People of Rajasthan have made up their mind to vote for BJP: Piyush Goyal

Haryana extends family income limit to avail Ayushman Bharat to Rs 3 lakh

Irom Sharmila appeals to youth to bring normalcy in Manipur amid unrest

Eastern Ladakh row: India, China hold fresh talks on troops disengagement

4 dead, 9 missing as heavy rains lash U'khand, Chardham yatra suspended

Telangana releases Rs 5,809 cr towards loan waiver of 900,000 farmers

Govt saves Rs 2.73 trn in last 9 years by adopting DBT: FM Sitharaman

Around 38 lakh families are projected to benefit from the Ayushman Bharat-Chirayu Haryana Yojana.
Khattar said people can avail themselves of the benefits under the scheme at 965 hospitals.
The Haryana chief minister said families with an annual income of up to Rs 1.20 lakh per year are covered under Ayushman Bharat. This benefits 9.36 lakh families in the state.
To further extend the scheme's reach and inclusivity, the state government introduced the Chirayu Haryana Yojana. Under this scheme, the income limit for eligibility was raised to Rs 1.80 lakh per annum, said Khattar.
Khattar also said that the Chilli Lake in Fatehabad is being developed as a tourist attraction.
Responding to a question about developing a special economic zone or any industrial area in Fatehabad, Khattar said it is an agriculture-based area and possibilities of agro-based industries will be explored.
The government is adopting the policy of one block-one product for industrial development, he said and added, "We have set up a mustard oil mill in Rewari and a sunflower oil mill in Shahabad."

Earlier in Karnal, Khattar led a 'Tiranga Yatra' and said, "We got our freedom after a lot of sacrifices, we are determined to uphold and preserve this hard-won freedom."

The yatra started from Ramlila Ground and reached Sabzi Mandi Chowk via Maharishi Valmiki Chowk in front of Karan Gate.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 11:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesITC Q1 ResultsIndependence Day 2023Jailer - Gadar-2 Weekend Box Office CollectionsTelangana Elections 2023CPI InflationBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleI-Day 2023 | Har Ghar Tiranga CampaignUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 crITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp StatusIRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specsReliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflationPresident Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon