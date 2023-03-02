JUST IN

LIVE: Ministers of Spain, China, other nations arrive in India for G20 meet
G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting: Guests welcomed with dance performance
G20 meet: Foreign Ministers of Spain, China, other nations arrive in India
DigiYatra to be at gates of Delhi airport's terminal 2,3 by March: DIAL
AI 'pee' gate: DGCA rejects plea to revoke suspension of pilot's licence
Adani-Hindenburg row: SC to pronounce order on panel of experts on Thursday
99% of women in India unaware of changes in abortion laws: Study
Mumbai jumps to 37th place globally in price growth in luxury housing
Important to build infrastructure that is futuristic, says PM Modi
Domestic airlines expected to fly back into profitability next FY: CRISIL
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Refresh / Auto Refresh
  New Updates refresh icon

LIVE: Ministers of Spain, China, other nations arrive in India for G20 meet

Get all the latest updates on G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting here

Topics
G20 meeting | India | S Jaishankar

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Photo: ANI/Twitter
Photo: ANI/Twitter

Introduction

Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, China, Indonesia, Spain and Croatia on Thursday arrived in India to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting being held in New Delhi from March 1-2. Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs Jose Manuel Albares Bueno, and Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman on Thursday arrived in India for the meeting. The Director General of World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, also arrived for the foreign minister' meeting on Thursday. "Greetings to FM Qin Gang of China, FM @Menlu_RI of Indonesia @Kemlu_RI, FM @FaisalbinFarhan of Saudi Arabia @KSAmofaEN and DG @wto @NOIweala on their arrival in India for the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. FMs of Indonesia & Saudi Arabia will also join #Raisina2023," Ministry of External Affairs Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted on Thursday.
READ MORE

Key Events