LIVE: Ministers of Spain, China, other nations arrive in India for G20 meet

Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, China, Indonesia, Spain and Croatia on Thursday arrived in to participate in the Foreign Ministers' Meeting being held in New Delhi from March 1-2. Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs Jose Manuel Albares Bueno, and Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman on Thursday arrived in for the meeting. The Director General of World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, also arrived for the foreign minister' meeting on Thursday. "Greetings to FM Qin Gang of China, FM @Menlu_RI of Indonesia @Kemlu_RI, FM @FaisalbinFarhan of Saudi Arabia @KSAmofaEN and DG @wto @NOIweala on their arrival in for the Foreign Ministers' Meeting. FMs of Indonesia & Saudi Arabia will also join #Raisina2023," Ministry of External Affairs Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted on Thursday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in the capital on Wednesday night primarily to attend a crucial meeting of foreign ministers that is taking place amid a bitter rift between the West and the Russia-China combine over the Ukraine conflict. Besides attending the on Thursday, Blinken is expected to hold bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister .

As India ramps up efforts to build consensus on a joint communique at the G20 foreign ministers meeting, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Wednesday chose not to "prejudge" any outcome on it but noted that the Russia-Ukraine conflict will clearly be an important point of the deliberations.