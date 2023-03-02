G20 foreign ministers' meeting today: Schedule, agenda, other details here

The G20 foreign ministers' meeting is scheduled to take place in New Delhi today. 40 delegations from various countries will attend the meeting scheduled to take place in Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Center. Apart from G20 nations, delegations from 9 countries, namely Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the UAE, will also participate in the G20 summit.

In a video message, Prime Minister told the foreign ministers at the meeting that we all must acknowledge that multilateralism is in crisis today. "We should not allow issues that we cannot resolve together to come in the way of those we can," he said.

He further added that the experience of the last few years, including the financial crisis, pandemic, terror, and wars, has shown that global governance failed in its mandates.

"As leading economies of the world, we also have a responsibility towards those who are not in this room," he said.



Earlier, Foreign Minister welcomed the foreign delegates, including Antony Blinken, Qin Gang, Santiago Cafiero and Sergey Lavrov. From Japan, Deputy Foreign Minister Kenji Yamada is attending the summit.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said it is one of the largest gatherings of Foreign Ministers hosted by any G20 presidency.

G20 foreign ministers' meeting: Schedule, agenda, and other details here

During the foreign ministers' meeting on Thursday, Jaishankar will chair two foreign ministers' meeting sessions. These will be on "Strengthening Multilateralism and Need for Reforms, Food and Energy Security, Development Cooperation" and "Counter-Terrorism: New and Emerging Threats".

"The first session will focus on multilateralism, and issues related to food and energy. The second session will focus on four or five key issues including new and emerging threats including counter-terrorism and narcotics, global skill mapping, and focus on global talent pools," Kwatra was quoted as saying earlier.

Additionally, Josep Borrell, foreign affairs chief of the European Union (EU), earlier said that he would present a "strong picture" to Russia on its "blatant violation of international law and UN charter".

However, Lavrov is expected to make a statement on the causes and "masterminds" of geopolitical problems. Also, the Russian news agency TASS on Tuesday reported that Moscow would present an "unbiased picture" of the Nord Stream pipeline explosions. Lavrov has accused the US of being involved in the blasts.

Reports have, however, stated that officials and diplomats do not think a joint statement will be difficult due to divisions between the G7 grouping and the Russia-China combine.

Jaishankar is also expected to conduct bilateral meetings with some of the ministers. New Delhi will also reportedly host a meeting of foreign ministers of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or QUAD nations.

The theme of India's G20 Presidency is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth. One Family. One Future."