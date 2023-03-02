JUST IN
Amid tensions, PM Modi calls for consensus at G20 foreign ministers' meet
PM hails procurement of 70 trainer aircraft, three cadet training ships
Lucknow airport to get a major upgrade, Adani Group to invest Rs 5,000 cr
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni arrives in New Delhi to attend Raisina Dialogue
Secretary Blinken will reaffirm bilateral ties with India: White House
Raisina Dialogue begins today, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni to be chief guest
Rehabilitation of ST communities living on fringes of forests: Karnataka CM
SC decision on Adani-Hindenburg probe panel today: 5 things you must know
G20 Meet LIVE: We are meeting at a time of deep global divisions, says PM
G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting: Guests welcomed with dance performance
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
India logs 268 Covid cases, active tally at 2,439; recovery rate at 98.8%
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

G20 foreign ministers' meeting today: Schedule, agenda, other details here

G20 foreign ministers' meeting: In a video message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the experience of the last few years has shown that global governance failed in its mandates

Topics
G20 meeting | G20 Meet | Ministry of External Affairs

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

G20

The G20 foreign ministers' meeting is scheduled to take place in New Delhi today. 40 delegations from various countries will attend the meeting scheduled to take place in Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Center. Apart from G20 nations, delegations from 9 countries, namely Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the UAE, will also participate in the G20 summit.

In a video message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the foreign ministers at the meeting that we all must acknowledge that multilateralism is in crisis today. "We should not allow issues that we cannot resolve together to come in the way of those we can," he said.

He further added that the experience of the last few years, including the financial crisis, pandemic, terror, and wars, has shown that global governance failed in its mandates.

"As leading economies of the world, we also have a responsibility towards those who are not in this room," he said.

Also read: G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting: Guests welcomed with dance performance

Earlier, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar welcomed the foreign delegates, including Antony Blinken, Qin Gang, Santiago Cafiero and Sergey Lavrov. From Japan, Deputy Foreign Minister Kenji Yamada is attending the summit.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said it is one of the largest gatherings of Foreign Ministers hosted by any G20 presidency.

G20 foreign ministers' meeting: Schedule, agenda, and other details here

During the foreign ministers' meeting on Thursday, Jaishankar will chair two foreign ministers' meeting sessions. These will be on "Strengthening Multilateralism and Need for Reforms, Food and Energy Security, Development Cooperation" and "Counter-Terrorism: New and Emerging Threats".

"The first session will focus on multilateralism, and issues related to food and energy. The second session will focus on four or five key issues including new and emerging threats including counter-terrorism and narcotics, global skill mapping, and focus on global talent pools," Kwatra was quoted as saying earlier.

Additionally, Josep Borrell, foreign affairs chief of the European Union (EU), earlier said that he would present a "strong picture" to Russia on its "blatant violation of international law and UN charter".

However, Lavrov is expected to make a statement on the causes and "masterminds" of geopolitical problems. Also, the Russian news agency TASS on Tuesday reported that Moscow would present an "unbiased picture" of the Nord Stream pipeline explosions. Lavrov has accused the US of being involved in the blasts.

Reports have, however, stated that officials and diplomats do not think a joint statement will be difficult due to divisions between the G7 grouping and the Russia-China combine.

Jaishankar is also expected to conduct bilateral meetings with some of the ministers. New Delhi will also reportedly host a meeting of foreign ministers of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or QUAD nations.

The theme of India's G20 Presidency is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth. One Family. One Future."

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on G20 meeting

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 10:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU