Friday, July 11, 2025 | 11:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / If AIADMK wins, women house heads will get ₹1,500 monthly aid: Palaniswami

If AIADMK wins, women house heads will get ₹1,500 monthly aid: Palaniswami

Asserting that there was no change in his stance of providing the monthly aid to the women in the state, he said along with this assurance, the AIADMK would fulfill all the requirements of the people

Edappadi K Palaniswami, Palaniswami

The sum would definitely be satisfactory to the underprivileged women and women heads of households, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami added. (File image: X@AIADMKOfficial)

Press Trust of India Villupuram (Tamil Nadu)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 11:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced that he would ensure a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 to women heads of households, if his party was elected to power in 2026 Assembly poll.

Asserting that there was no change in his stance of providing the monthly aid to the women in the state, he said along with this assurance, the AIADMK would fulfill all the requirements of the people.

You desired for Rs 1,000 promised by the DMK and made it win the 2021 election and in the process lost a monthly grant of Rs 1,500 promised by the AIADMK then. You will surely get this sum if the AIADMK is voted to power this time, the former Chief Minister said addressing a massive gathering here during his roadshow.

 

The sum would definitely be satisfactory to the underprivileged women and women heads of households, he added.

When he urged the people, especially the poor and all those reeling under the series of taxes imposed by the DMK regime, to unite and dislodge the family rule of the DMK, a woman in the crowd asked when will you come to power anna (elder brother). Very soon, Palaniswami replied with a smile on his face.

He flayed the ruling dispensation for raking up the delimitation exercise issue as it lost the people's support.

Ours will be a government for the people. We are for the people, the AIADMK general secretary said as the party cadres cheered enthusiastically. He later wound up the speech by saying bye, bye Stalin.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jayant Chaudhary, RLD Chief

RLD aims to strengthen grassroots presence in Rajasthan: Jayant Chaudhary

NIA

NIA charges five in Mizoram for supplying arms to Bangladeshi militants

Prison, Justice, Punishment, Criminal, Law, Arrest, Cage, Jail

Jail up to 7 yrs, ₹5 lakh fine key features of cleared Maha security bill

Karnataka High Court, hijab row

Karnataka HC seeks govt reply on plea against compulsory Kannada in schools

DDA

DDA clears reforms to boost commercial real estate, housing in Delhi

Topics : AIADMK Edappadi Palaniswami Tamil Nadu women

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 11:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon