close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

IIT-M researchers develop device to detect milk adulteration in 30 seconds

Paper-based portable device can also used to test water, fresh juices, and milkshakes

Shine Jacob Business Standard Chennai
Indian Institute of Technology Madras, IIT Madras, IIT-M

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 1:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Researchers at Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) have developed a paper-based portable device that can be used at homes to detect milk adulteration within 30 seconds.
It detects commonly used adulterating agents like urea, detergents, soap, starch, hydrogen peroxide, sodium-hydrogen-carbonate, and salt.

Unlike expensive and time-consuming conventional laboratory methods, the 3D device is affordable and it can also be used to test water, fresh juices, and milkshakes for adulteration. A millilitre of any liquid would be enough as a sample to test for adulterants.
“The 3D paper-based microfluidic device is made up of a top and bottom cover and a sandwich structure middle layer. This 3D design works well for transporting denser liquids at a consistent speed. The paper is treated with reagents and is let to dry. Both paper layers are adhered to both sides of the support after drying, and the covers adhere with double-sided tape. Whatman filter paper grade 4 is used in this design, which aids liquid flow and allows for the storage of more reagents,” said Pallab Sinha Mahapatra, who teaches at department of mechanical engineering, IIT Madras.

“All the reagents are dissolved either in distilled water or in ethanol, depending upon their solubility. Using colorimetric detection techniques, all the adulterants are detected in different liquid samples. It is inferred from the investigation that the reagent only reacts with the specific adulterant in this method and not with any milk ingredients. Hence, this analytical tool can help to monitor liquid food safety and thereby increase the traceability of tainted milk in remote areas of developing countries,” he added.
IIT-M milk kit

Also Read

Podcast: What's behind the rise in milk prices across the country?

IIT Madras, IISER come up with new method to detect milk adulteration

Spike in fodder costs raise fears of impending shortage of milk products

Milk scheme benefits more than 800,000 producers in Rajasthan: Official

Podcast: Census delayed, milk prices, oil prices in 2023, network splicing

Congress-led Oppn protest outside Parliament, seek probe in Adani matter

Decide on sanction for prosecution against govt officers within 6 mths: HC

Delhi govt orders audit of subsidy to discoms to check disparity: Atishi

Pan-Aadhaar link online: What happens if cards are not linked by March 31?

SC quashes ED appeal, says grant of bail duration to include remand period

Milk is one of the most adulterated food items, especially in developing countries like India, Pakistan, China, and Brazil. Consumption of adulterated milk could cause medical complications such as kidney problems, infant death, gastrointestinal complications, diarrhoea, and even cancer.

This research was led by Mahapatra, along with Research Scholars Subhashis Patari and Priyankan Datta. They co-authored a research paper that has been published in the prestigious peer-review journal 'Nature'.
Topics : IIT Madras | Food adulteration | milk

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 1:47 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon