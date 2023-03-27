IIT-M researchers develop device to detect milk adulteration in 30 seconds

Researchers at Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) have developed a paper-based portable device that can be used at homes to detect milk adulteration within 30 seconds.

“The 3D paper-based microfluidic device is made up of a top and bottom cover and a sandwich structure middle layer. This 3D design works well for transporting denser liquids at a consistent speed. The paper is treated with reagents and is let to dry. Both paper layers are adhered to both sides of the support after drying, and the covers adhere with double-sided tape. Whatman filter paper grade 4 is used in this design, which aids liquid flow and allows for the storage of more reagents,” said Pallab Sinha Mahapatra, who teaches at department of mechanical engineering, IIT Madras.

Unlike expensive and time-consuming conventional laboratory methods, the 3D device is affordable and it can also be used to test water, fresh juices, and milkshakes for adulteration. A millilitre of any liquid would be enough as a sample to test for adulterants.