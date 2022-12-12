Podcast: Census delayed, milk prices, oil prices in 2023, network splicing
How will the delay in conducting a Census affect India? What's behind the rise in milk prices across the country? What will guide oil prices in 2023? What is network slicing?
Topics
Podcast | census | Milk prices
https://mybs.in/2b2sWZV
Amul, Mother Diary hike milk prices by Rs 2 due to rise in procurement cost
Milk output down 50,000 litres a day as lumpy skin disease batters Gujarat
Milk scheme benefits more than 800,000 producers in Rajasthan: Official
How govt's tight control is slicing away Coal India's creamy layers
No violation of net neutrality in network slicing, find Trai, DoT
India is set to become the world's most populous country in a few months from now. Or maybe it already is. Only the decadal census can confirm. It was scheduled for 2021, but the pandemic came in the way. And now, the government is unlikely to go ahead with this massive exercise before the 2024 general elections. What are the implications of this delay?
Meanwhile, keeping pace with the rising population is India's dairy production. It was just 51 million tonnes in 1989-90 but touched 210 million tonnes in 2020-21. Milk production may have increased, but the prices have risen sharply too. What's behind the rise in milk prices this year?
Milk prices may only be moving upwards, but crude oil is behaving differently. Brent crude prices topped the 120 dollars per barrel mark in June and then dropped to a low of 75 dollars in early December as they juggled between recession fears and a price cap on Russian oil. What will guide oil prices in 2023?
5G services were rolled out in some cities last month. Coverage is still patchy, and not everyone has a compatible mobile phone, but 5G technology is still being talked about. One of the key features of this advanced technology that everyone is waiting for is network slicing.
Find out the answers to all these questions in this podcast.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU