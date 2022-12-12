Podcast: What's behind the rise in milk prices across the country?
Milk production may have increased, but the prices have risen sharply too. What's behind the rise in milk prices this year?
Keeping pace with the rising population is India's dairy production. It was just 51 million tonnes in 1989-90 but touched 210 million tonnes in 2020-21. Milk production may have increased, but the prices have risen sharply too. What's behind the rise in milk prices this year?
Listen to this podcast for the answers.
