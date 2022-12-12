JUST IN
With suspect in custody, spotlight returns to 1988 Lockerbie bombing
Latest news LIVE: BJP's Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM today
EAM Jaishankar to inaugurate India Global Forum 2022 in UAE today
Two students killed, 47 injured after bus overturns in Raigad district
NASA's Orion capsule returns from moon, lands in Pacific Ocean off Mexico
PM Modi holds roadshow in Ahmedabad after BJP's landslide win in Gujarat
Bhupendra Patel to take oath for his second term as Gujarat CM today
Beijing's Covid gloom deepens as China relaxes curbs after protests
Fish farming turns lucrative for Chhattisgarh women, supports rural economy
Lord Parshuram Jayanti will be gazetted holiday in Haryana, says CM Khattar
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Business Standard

Podcast: What's behind the rise in milk prices across the country?

Milk production may have increased, but the prices have risen sharply too. What's behind the rise in milk prices this year?

Topics
Milk prices | Amul Dairy | agriculture economy

Tushar Verma  |  New Delhi 

milk
milk

ALSO READ

Is it time to sell dairy stocks?

Dairy firms plagued with margin woes; pick value-added players: Analysts

Amul, Mother Diary hike milk prices by Rs 2 due to rise in procurement cost

PM Modi to inaugurate World Dairy Summit on September 12 in Noida

TMS Ep235: India inflation, CXO pay, dairy stocks, GST on rent

    • Keeping pace with the rising population is India's dairy production. It was just 51 million tonnes in 1989-90 but touched 210 million tonnes in 2020-21. Milk production may have increased, but the prices have risen sharply too. What's behind the rise in milk prices this year?

    Listen to this podcast for the answers.

    Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

    Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

    Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

    Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

    First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 08:15 IST
    RECOMMENDED FOR YOU