Milk scheme benefits more than 800,000 producers in Rajasthan: Official

More than Rs 600 crore was paid between February 2019 and March 2022 to milk producers associated with cooperative dairies

Topics
milk | milk production | self-help groups

Anil Sharma  |  Jaipur 

milk
The state government, to give employment opportunities in milk production, has announced opening 5,000 dairy booths this fiscal year

More than 800,000 milk producers have benefited from a special scheme of the state government, a senior state government official said.

Milk producers are getting support from the Mukhyamantri Dugdh Utpadak Sambal Yojana (Chief Minister Milk Producers Support Scheme), leading to an improvement in their financial condition,” the official said.

Milk production too has increased and so has the income of those rearing cattle. The state government started this scheme in 2019. Under it, milk producers were being given a subsidy of Rs 2 per litre. In the 2022-23 Budget, the subsidy was increased to Rs 5 per litre and milk producers started getting it from April 1, 2022.

More than Rs 600 crore was paid between February 2019 and March 2022 to milk producers associated with cooperative dairies.

It is proposed to give a subsidy of Rs 550 crore to milk producers this financial year.

The state government, to give employment opportunities in milk production, has announced opening 5,000 dairy booths this fiscal year. Of those 1,000 will be given to women and women self-help groups (SHGs). The Rajasthan Cooperative Dairy Federation (RCDF), according to the chief minister’s announcement, has allotted 434 dairy booths till August 31, 2022, including 282 to women and women SHGs.

In 2021-22, against a proposal to open 5,000 dairy booths, the RCDF hit the figure 5,269 by March 31, 2022. Rajni Devi of Rampura Dabdi village, Jaipur district, said she got help from this scheme. The money given under this scheme helps her to purchase cattle fodder and other items for her family.

“This scheme is a boon for cattle rearers,” Rajni Devi said.

Similarly, Rajesh, a milk producer in Khedla village, Dausa district, said his standard of living had improved with the financial subsidy being given by the state government.

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 19:36 IST

