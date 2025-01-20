Business Standard

Monday, January 20, 2025 | 12:13 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / IIT Madras Director links cow urine to health benefits, faces criticism

IIT Madras Director links cow urine to health benefits, faces criticism

IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti sparks controversy by praising cow urine for its health benefits. His remarks, made at a Mattu Pongal event, have drawn political and public criticism

V Kamakoti (Photo: X)

V Kamakoti (Photo: X)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti has sparked a controversy by endorsing the ‘medicinal value’ of cow urine (gaumutra) for treating infections. He claimed it has “anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties” and aids digestion.
 
In a viral video, Kamakoti shared an anecdote about an ascetic who reportedly cured a high fever by consuming cow urine. “An ascetic was having a high fever and was thinking of calling a doctor. I forgot the sanyasi's name, but he said ‘Gomuthran pinami’. He then immediately drank cow urine, and in 15 minutes, his fever subsided,” Kamakoti said.
 
Kamakoti further praised cow urine for its medicinal properties and highlighted its use in managing conditions like Irritable bowel syndrome. He made these remarks at an event held at a “Go Samrakshana Sala” on January 15 in Chennai during Mattu Pongal. The festival, celebrated on the second day of the Tamil month of Thai, is dedicated to cows and bulls, honouring their contributions to agriculture and rural livelihoods.
 
 
Political backlash over ‘gaumutra’ comments 
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TKS Elangovan criticised Kamakoti’s statement, accusing the central government of attempting to ‘spoil’ education. Congress MP Karti Chidambaram also condemned the remarks, tweeting, “Peddling pseudoscience by @iitmadras Director is most unbecoming @IMAIndiaOrg”.

Also Read

Alcohol on flight

Globus Spirits zooms 17%; Why are most liquor stocks rising in trade today?

Cancer cells

Cell & gene therapy statrtup Immuneel unveils CAR-T cancer therapy in India

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 550 pts higher at 77,150; Financials climb over 1%, BSE Mid, Smallcap gain

AUS Open

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jannik Sinner back with the lead vs Rune in Melbourne

Tata Group's hospitality arm and Taj Hotels' parent company Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday set a target to grow consolidated revenue 2x to Rs 15,000 crore and double the portfolio of hotels to over 700 by 2030.

Indian Hotels drops 4% on profit booking, rich valuations post strong Q3

 
Rationalist group Dravidar Kazhagam called Kamakoti’s comments “shameful”, citing a study that deemed cow urine unsafe for human consumption due to harmful bacteria. Leader Kali Poongundran urged people to reject such claims. Similarly, Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Ramakrishnan demanded Kamakoti either provide evidence for his claim or issue an apology, threatening protests if he failed to do so.
 
GR Ravindranath of the Doctors Association for Social Equality warned that consuming cow urine could lead to bacterial infections and criticised the BJP-led central government for promoting pseudo-science.
 
BJP’s take on Kamakoti’s remarks
 
In response, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai accused critics of politicising the issue and defended Kamakoti's right to express his personal views. Annamalai also highlighted Kamakoti's achievements and stated that the director had not urged anyone to consume cow urine.
 
Amid the controversy, sources close to Kamakoti clarified that his statements were part of a broader discussion on organic farming, a subject he practices as an organic farmer.
 
IIT Madras director’s views on organic farming 
During the event, Kamakoti stressed the importance of protecting indigenous cattle breeds, citing their role in organic farming. He argued against using chemical fertilisers, warning of the environmental harm they cause, and advocated for biogas adoption.
 
He criticised land-use changes that convert farmlands into commercial establishments, including marriage halls and cinemas. Additionally, Kamakoti referenced Thomas Babington Macaulay, claiming the British education system aimed to eradicate indigenous cattle to subjugate India.
 
“Indigenous cows and bulls form the foundation of organic farming. Protecting these breeds is crucial for economic, nutritional, and environmental benefits,” he said.
 
Kamakoti, who became IIT Madras Director in January 2022, has received numerous accolades, including the DRDO Academy Excellence Award in 2013 for his contributions to scientific research and technology development.
 
[With PTI inputs]

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

LIVE: SC stays proceedings in defamation case against Rahul Gandhi for remarks on Shah

Supreme Court, SC

Take decision on Balwant Singh's mercy petition by March 18: SC asks Centre

Indian Middle class, Indian economy

India drops to 3rd in trust index; low-income less trusting of institutions

Gurkha Regiment marching at the Republic Day Parade

Republic Day 2025: Will India celebrate 75th or 76th Republic Day? nc

Prayagraj, Sadhu, Maha Kumbh, Kumbh

Maha Kumbh 2025: FSSAI deploys mobile food testing labs to ensure safe food

Topics : Cow urine BS Web Reports IIT Madras

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBigg Boss 18 RPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon