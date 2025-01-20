Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner takes the first set vs Rune in Melbourne
Iga Swiatek will also be in action later on as she takes on Germany's E. Lys in the next round later in the day.
The final matches of the 4th round will be wrapped at the Australian Open 2025 today as defending champion Jannik Sinner has begun his 4th round tie against Holger Rune at the iconic Rod Laver Arena.
Men's Singles Matches
On January 20, defending champion Jannik Sinner will face Denmark's Holger Rune, while Italy's Lorenzo Sonego will take on L. Tien, who made his way to the fourth round after a win over Medvedev. In another exciting match, Gael Monfils will compete against Ben Shelton at Margaret Court Arena, followed by the final match of the day at Rod Laver Arena, where A. Michelsen will go up against Alex de Minaur.
Women's Singles Matches
Iga Swiatek will be playing against E. Lys in the fourth round, while Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina will face Madison Keys of the United States at Margaret Court Arena. In other women's singles action, Elena Svitolina will take on Veronika Kudermetova, and E. Navarro from the USA will compete against D. Kasatkina at John Cain Arena.
Men's Doubles Matches
The men's doubles matches kick off with É. Roger-Vasselin (France) taking on H. Nys (Monaco) at John Cain Arena at 5:30 AM. At Show Court Arena, A. Behar (Uruguay) will face R. Galloway (United States) at 6:40 AM. At 7:00 AM, the 1573 Arena will feature a battle between Belgium’s S. Gillé and Poland’s J. Zieli?"ski. The final match of the morning session at 8:10 AM will see H. Heliövaara (Finland) and H. Patten (United Kingdom) clash in Show Court Arena.
Women's Doubles Matches
In the women's doubles third round, Show Court Arena will feature T. Townsend (United States) against K. Siniaková (Czechia) at 5:30 AM, followed by L. Fernandez (Canada) vs. N. Kichenok (Ukraine). At 6:00 AM, Margaret Court Arena will host L. Siegemund (Germany) vs. B. Haddad Maia (Brazil), while John Cain Arena at 6:40 AM will see K. Mladenovic (France) take on S. Zhang (China), as well as L. Kichenok (Ukraine) vs. H.C. Chan (Taiwan). Finally, M. Andreeva and D. Shnaider will face off in Show Court Arena at 9:00 AM.
Australian Open 2025 live telecast details in India In India, the live telecast of the Australian Open 2025 matches will be broadcast on the Sony Sports network. Australian Open 2025 live streaming details in IndiaFor live streaming, fans can catch all the action on the Sony LIV app in India.
9:35 AM
AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner back at it!
Sinner makes it 2-2 again and ina dominant fashion as well. he didn't drop a single point on in the game.
2nd set: Sinner 2-2 Rune
9:30 AM
AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rune bags the 3rd game!
Rune takes the 3rd game but Sinner fought hard for it taking it to deuce, but eventually gave in to the Danish ace.
9:26 AM
AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner makes it 1-1!
Sinner has levelled the 2nd set 1-1 with his serve. He put his aces to work and got the points he needed.
9:23 AM
AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Good start by Rune!
Rune takes the first game of the 2nd set as Sinner looks to do the same with his serve now.
9:17 AM
AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner takes the first set!
Sinner has the 1st set with him now, winning 6-3 in what was a comfortable win set for the Italian.
9:13 AM
AUS Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sinner 5-3 up in 1st set!
Hello and welocme to the live coverage of the Australian Open 2025. Defending champion Jannik Sinner is up against Holger Rune and just needs one more game to bag the first set at the Rod Laver Arena in the 4th round tie.
