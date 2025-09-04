Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 08:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IIT Madras tops NIRF rankings for 2025, seventh consecutive year

IIT Madras tops NIRF rankings for 2025, seventh consecutive year

IIT Madras topped the NIRF 2025 rankings for the seventh year in a row, followed by IISc Bengaluru and IIT Bombay. A new category on sustainable development goals was introduced this year

BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

The Union Education Ministry on Thursday released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for 2025, which lists the top universities, colleges, and professional institutions across India.
 
The rankings were topped by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras in the overall category for the seventh consecutive year. It was followed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and IIT Bombay.
 
Six out of the top 10 institutes in the overall category were IITs, while other notable institutes on the list include the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.
 
Institutions are evaluated on several parameters, including teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.
 
 
Based on these parameters, the rankings covered more than 17 categories this year, up from 16 last year. These categories include engineering, management, medical, law, and research institutions.
 
This year’s rankings also introduced a new category focused on sustainable development goals, evaluating institutes and colleges based on green practices they have adopted.
 
This is the tenth edition of the rankings, which now includes around 7,692 institutions, up from 2,426 in the first edition.

AIIMS IIT Madras NIRF Indian Universities

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

