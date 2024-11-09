Business Standard
Home / India News / IMA Maha conference: Docs seek stronger safety measures, cite RG Kar horror

IMA Maha conference: Docs seek stronger safety measures, cite RG Kar horror

The speakers cited the rape and murder of a PG student in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August, a case that made national headlines and triggered protests across the country

Doctor, Medical, Health care

The conference began on Friday and will conclude on Sunday. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Thane
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 9:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Speakers at the 64th annual conference of the Indian Medical Association's Maharashtra chapter being held in Thane on Saturday sought stronger safety measures for medical college students, especially women.

The speakers cited the rape and murder of a postgraduate student in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August, a case that made national headlines and triggered protests across the country.  "Today, more than 60 per cent students of medicine are females, while it is 90 per cent in nursing, 80 per cent in dental courses and 70 per cent in physiotherapy. It is imperative that women feel as safe on campus and in the workplace as they do at home. This is our central demand from both government and private institutions," IMA national president Dr Anil J Nayak said.  Highlighting the 1:1800 doctor-patient ratio in India, Nayak said it was concerning and stressed the need for improved services and infrastructure in the healthcare sector.  During the day, IMA Maharashtra president Dr Santosh Kadam released the 'IMA Health Manifesto', which includes demands like 7 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5 lakh for any assault on medical staff. It also demanded that hospitals with fewer than 50 beds be exempt from the Maharashtra Nursing Home Act, as well as improvement of hostels and living quarters for graduate and postgraduate students. The IMA as 4 lakh members across the country, including 50,000 in Maharashtra.  The conference began on Friday and will conclude on Sunday.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Kolkata court frames charges against RG Kar prime accused Sanjay Roy

Kolkata court frames charges against RG Kar prime accused Sanjay Roy

Protest, Doctor Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest, Junior doctor Protest

Junior doctors call for capital punishment in RG Kar Medical College case

Protest, Doctor Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest, Junior doctor Protest

'What is the source of your funds?' TMC min asks agitating junior doctors

Doctor Protest, Protest, Lucknow Protest

RG Kar rape-murder: Jr doctors hold torch rally to CBI office in Kolkata

RG Kar case: Junior medics hold mass convention, to hold rally on Oct 30

RG Kar case: Junior medics hold mass convention, to hold rally on Oct 30

Topics : doctors protests Bengal doctors strike Kolkata Medical college

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 9:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon