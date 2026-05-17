IMD issues heatwave alert across India; temperatures to touch 44°C in Delhi

With maximum temperatures rising across the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intensifying heat and heatwave conditions across several regions on Sunday, warning of widespread discomfort for residents.

Heatwave conditions across multiple regions

According to the latest weather bulletin, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and Konkan & Goa till May 22. The IMD has also said that hot and humid conditions are expected to persist across other parts of north and central India during this period.

Maximum temperatures to rise

A gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 3-4 degrees Celsius is likely over the Western Himalayan region in the coming days. Temperatures are also expected to increase over the plains of Northwest India. Overall, the mercury is set to rise across much of the country over the next few days.

Delhi weather forecast

Following the broader heatwave trend, the national capital is also expected to witness a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next three days. For Sunday, the weather department has forecast a partly cloudy sky, with a possibility of thundery development towards the afternoon and evening. Strong surface winds are also likely, with speeds of 20-30 kmph, occasionally gusting up to 40 kmph during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to hover near 44 degrees Celsius.

Clear skies are expected thereafter, with temperatures likely to climb further, potentially touching 45 degrees Celsius in the coming week.

Rainfall and thunderstorm likely in select regions

Despite the prevailing heat conditions in many parts of the country, the IMD has also forecast rainfall and thunderstorms in several regions. Northeastern states including Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam are expected to witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph.

In southern India, Kerala & Mahe, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are also likely to receive light to moderate rainfall with similar thunderstorm activity and gusty winds. Additionally, light rain is expected over Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.