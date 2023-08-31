Confirmation

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Puducherry from August 30 to September 1

An official press release from the IMD on August 30, said, "Heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from 30 August- 1 September

Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 9:51 AM IST
The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall over parts of Puducherry from August 30 to September 1, according to an official release.
An official press release from the IMD on August 30, said, "Heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from 30 August- 1 September.
Visuals show heavy rain lashing Puducherry's Gandhi Beach and Laspettai on Wednesday night.
Earlier yesterday, the Regional Meteorological Centre Chennai had predicted moderate rain in several districts.
"Moderate rain is very likely in isolated places over Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirapalli, Tiruvannamalai and Tirupattur districts of Tamil Nadu over the next 3 hours," said the RMC on Wednesday.
Earlier the IMD predicted heavy rainfall in several parts of Andhra Pradesh for five days.

The maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal by 3-5 degrees centigrade.
It further predicted light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday. For Saturday and Sunday, the department forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in isolated parts of NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema, said the official press release.

Topics : IMD Rainfall Puducherry heavy rains

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 9:51 AM IST

