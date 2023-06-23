According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon is set to arrive in important crop-growing central and eastern regions in two days, namely, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.These three states are major producers of paddy, tur (pigeon pea), groundnut, maize (corn), and soybean. The agriculture ministry data showed that the sowing majorly dropped this year as only 52,200 hectares are being cultivated so far, which was 68,500 last year. Across India, there is a massive 41% on-year decline in the total cultivated area of Kharif crops at 7.8 million hectares, the main reason behind low cultivation is a 31% shortfall in rain.The rain is going to end the long-awaited season's rainfall for farmers, who will get massive relief and can begin their planting process.The 16-17% of June's monsoon rainfall is very critical for the Agriculture sector as a farmer starts sowing Kharif's crop during this season. The sowing generally occurs during June and July based on regional climate.This year cyclone Biparjoy significantly weakened the depression due to abnormal rainfall in Rajasthan causing 262% above-normal rain and 125% more showers in Gujarat.IMD expects light rain on Friday, which will drop the minimum temperature below normal at 27.4 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature would be around 39 degrees Celsius. The Capital of India records 73 per cent relative humidity today at 8:30 pm. Consequently, the AQI has recorded 102, which is a moderate category checked around 9 am, data from the SAFAR showed.