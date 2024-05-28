IMD weather: Delhi on heatwave red alert, heavy rain in many states today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has again issued a 'red alert' for the majority of states in north India as persistent heatwave conditions and high temperatures are expected to dominate the region. The states like Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh are expected to experience a severe heatwave today. On the other hand, the IMD stated that "South-west monsoon is moving further and it is expected to reach Kerala by June 1.” Moreover, in five days, monsoon will cover the areas of Pondicherry, and Tamil Nadu too". Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp IMD weather forecasts 2024: Heatwave alert • According to IMD's weather conditions release dated May 27, extreme heatwave conditions are anticipated over Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh until May 27 and to slowly lessen from there on.

• A heatwave is predicted also in Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh until May 30 and in Madhya Pradesh and Jammu until May 29.



Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions very likely in many parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Rajasthan, few parts of East Uttar Pradesh, isolated pockets of West Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and heatwave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Jammu division pic.twitter.com/yVQ9c8PPcs May 27, 2024 • The IMD's weather conditions announcement anticipated hot and humid weather conditions over Gujarat till May 31 and in Bihar on May 28.

IMD weather forecasts 2024: Monsoon prediction

• A cyclonic storm named "Remal" made landfall over coastal Bangladesh and bordering coastal West Bengal on May 26. "West Bengal: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places likely over eastern districts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on May 27 and 28," IMD said.

• IMD anticipated that monsoon would begin in Kerala by June 1. Additionally, weather conditions are likely going to turn positive for the progress of Southwest monsoon over Lakshadweep, Kerala and north-eastern states during a similar period.

• IMD also stated that, “Northeastern States: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places is likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur & Tripura on May 27 and 28.”

• IMD's press release also mentions that severe heavy rainfall is expected on May 28 in West Bengal, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Assam, Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh.