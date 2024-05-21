As temperature crosses 47 degree Celsius, IMD issues 'red alert' for Delhi

Delhi is currently experiencing an extreme heatwave, with temperatures crossing 47 degrees Celsius at many places. Following this, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "red alert" for the next five days.

The soaring temperatures have also led to the immediate closure of schools ordered by the Delhi government.

Delhi has witnessed a continuous surge in temperatures, reaching the peak for this summer on Sunday at 44.4 degrees Celsius. Saturday marked a notable rise to 43.6 degrees Celsius, following Friday's temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius.

Schools closed in Delhi

In light of the severe weather conditions, the Directorate of Education in Delhi has instructed both government and private aided schools to observe their summer break from May 11 until June 30. Despite this directive, certain private schools were found to be operational amid the severe heatwave, leading authorities to recommend their immediate closure. The animals residing in Delhi's National Zoological Park are also experiencing the effects of the heat, prompting officials to step up measures for their care and well-being.

Najafgarh records highest temperature at 47.8 degree Celsius

Currently, Northwest India, along with northern Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, is experiencing a severe heatwave, with the IMD forecasting its continuation in the coming days. On Sunday, the highest temperature reached 47.8 degree Celsius in Najafgarh, Delhi, closely trailed by Agra in West Uttar Pradesh at 47.7 degree Celsius, marking the peak temperatures of this summer season so far.

These extreme conditions have been widely noted in Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, where substantial heat is impacting Punjab and isolated pockets of West Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, and northwest Madhya Pradesh. Moreover, considerable heat has been felt in many areas of West Rajasthan and certain regions in Himachal Pradesh and East Rajasthan. Isolated parts of East Uttar Pradesh and northeast Madhya Pradesh are also experiencing the effects.

Heatwave conditions have persisted in the Gujarat region since May 15, while Saurashtra and Kutch have felt its impact since May 16. The heatwave has extended to Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan since May 17, as reported by the IMD. Additionally, certain areas of Rajasthan have recorded warm nights.

Record peak power demand in May

In May, India's peak power demand was approaching the anticipated level of 235 GW, driven by heightened usage of cooling appliances such as air conditioners and desert coolers during the severe heat wave across the nation.

According to the data by the Ministry of Power, the peak power demand met, or the maximum supply during the day, reached 233 GW on May 6, compared to the 221.42 GW recorded a year earlier. Earlier this month, the power ministry projected that daytime power demand would peak at 235 GW in May and 225 GW in the evening, with estimates for June 2024 set at 240 GW during the day and 235 GW in the evening.



