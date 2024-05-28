LIVE: Delhi-Varanasi IndiGo flight gets bomb threat at IGI airport, plane moved to isolation bay

Business Standard
Delhi-Varanasi IndiGo flight gets bomb threat at IGI airport, plane moved to isolation bay

An IndiGo flight heading to Varanasi from Delhi received a bomb threat at the Delhi airport today,  prompting authorities to inspect the plane, officials said. The flight, 6E2211, was set to take off from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport around 5:35 am and was stopped on the runway minutes before departure. The passengers were evacuated safely via the emergency exits, and the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay for inspection. The Delhi Fire Services said a quick response team reached the spot shortly, which has so far not found any suspicious items.

An Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer has been taken into custody by police in connection with with the suicide of a woman whose body was discovered hanging from a noose in his  Noida apartment.  Police said that they found the body of Shilpa Gautam, a Human Resources official at Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), at the Lotus Boulevard apartment complex in Noida's Sector 100. Shilpa Gautam's family have alleged that Shilpa and Saurabh had been in a relationship for the past three years after meeting through a dating app.

The Maharashtra government will not go ahead with all the recommendations from the recently proposed Maharashtra State Curriculum Framework for School Education, said State Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar. At a press conference in Mumbai on Thursday, Kesarkar clarified that the inclusion of lines from Manusmriti as reference in one of the chapters in the draft had not received governmental or the steering committee’s no before being made public.
Video clip containing casteist commentary goes viral; Maha Deputy CMs Fadnavis, Pawar appeal for peace

A video allegedly containing remarks against a particular community in the backdrop of tension between two caste groups in a village in Beed district has gone viral on social media, prompting leaders of various political parties to appeal for peace. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) and Ajit Pawar (NCP) have appealed for maintaining peace and avoiding such commentary.
IRS officer taken into custody after live-in partner's body found at Noida apartment

Delhi-Varanasi IndiGo flight gets bomb threat at IGI airport, plane moved to isolation bay

First Published: May 28 2024 | 8:42 AM IST

