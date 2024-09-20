IMD weather 2024: Rain likely at many places nationwide for next 4-5 days

There is no alert of severe rainfall for today, September 20, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). But as the monsoon comes to an end, light to moderate rainfall is predicted in many regions of the nation during the course of the next four to five days. On the other hand, after intermittent rainfall, the national capital has seen an improvement in air quality over the previous several days, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). At 6:30 am, the city recorded an AQI of 90, which is 27 points higher than the AQI recorded the day before but is still deemed "satisfactory." Karwar, Karnataka, has the best air quality and the lowest pollution level (22 AQI). In all of India, Nandesari in Gujarat had the highest AQI of 208. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

IMD Weather 2024: Delhi today

Residents of the nation's capital are relishing the last few days of nice weather and rain showers before the monsoon departs. The temperature in Delhi was measured at 32 degrees Celsius on Friday, September 20, which is two degrees below the normal.

The IMD has predicted that Delhi will have cloudy skies for the next six days, with light rain forecast on Friday. Furthermore, an IMD has been issued by the weather office for tomorrow, September 21.

IMD weather 2024: Central India

Until September 26, the weather office estimated “scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall” in Central India. Estimating “isolated heavy rainfall” in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh between September 23 and 25, the weather Department stated wet spells are probably in Vidarbha on September 24 and September 25.

IMD weather forecast 2024: East and Northeast India

In its latest weather release, the IMD mentioned, “Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands; Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall very likely over remaining East India & Northeast India during the week.”

Severe rainfall is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on September 20; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura between September 22 and 25; Odisha on September 22 and 23; Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya between September 23 and 25.

Weather forecast 2024: Northwest India

IMD stated isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall is expected over the region until September 26.

IMD Weather 2024: West and South Peninsular India

The weather office stated in the press release that, “Scattered to Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Konkan & Goa, Marathwada, Rayalaseema, Coastal and North Interior Karnataka; Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall very likely over the remaining regions during the week.” Hot and humid weather is anticipated in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on September 20, 2024.