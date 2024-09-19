IMD weather 2024: Rain forecast for metro cities in India; check details

The western end of the monsoon trough is located north of its normal position, while the eastern end is situated south of its usual position, according to the latest weather report from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The report also noted that a depression over Jharkhand and northwestern Chhattisgarh has weakened into a distinct area of low pressure. The weather office has not issued a heavy rainfall alert for September 19 and 20 across India, as the monsoon season draws to a close. Rain is expected in Kolkata until September 22nd, and in Mumbai, the financial capital, until September 24th. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

IMD weather 2024: Delhi forecast for today

The national capital is expected to continue experiencing cloudy weather, with light showers, thunderstorms, and strong surface winds in isolated areas, reaching speeds of 25 to 35 km/h.

The city's maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to range between 35°C and 26°C. In addition to Delhi, intermittent showers are expected in Mumbai until September 24, and in Kolkata until September 22.

IMD weather forecast 2024: Central India

Heavy rainfall is predicted in western Madhya Pradesh on September 24 and 25, and in eastern Madhya Pradesh from September 23 to 25, as well as in Chhattisgarh from September 22 to 25.

Parts of Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall, with scattered to moderately widespread showers expected.

IMD weather forecast 2024: Northwest India

There is a possibility of heavy rain in several parts of Uttarakhand on September 24th and 25th. Isolated to scattered light rain is predicted for the region throughout the week.

Weather forecast 2024: East and northeast India

Isolated heavy rain is likely over parts of Odisha on September 22nd and 23rd, and over Assam and Meghalaya on September 21st and 22nd. From September 21st to 25th, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura are also expected to experience isolated heavy rainfall.

Light-to-moderate rain is predicted for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands throughout the week, while isolated to scattered light and moderate showers are expected in the rest of eastern India and Arunachal Pradesh. Scattered to fairly widespread moderate rainfall is also expected across Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Weather forecast 2024: West and south peninsular India

Goa, the Konkan region, and surrounding areas could experience light to moderate showers during the week. Additionally, the IMD has forecast hot and humid conditions for September 19th in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.