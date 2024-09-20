Delhi and the National Capital Region continue to experience intermittent moderate to heavy rainfall, offering little relief to residents. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), significant rainfall is expected in the region during the last week of September and into the first week of October.

This forecast coincides with a delay in the monsoon's withdrawal from Delhi, now projected for the first week of October. Typically, the monsoon starts retreating from Delhi and nearby areas by the last week of September, but this year's withdrawal appears to be later than usual.

By early September, Delhi had already surpassed its annual and seasonal rainfall averages, with the total rainfall exceeding 1,000 mm. The extended rainy season is largely attributed to the remnants of Typhoon Yagi, which originated in the central Pacific. This unusual weather phenomenon has travelled vast distances to influence North India, resulting in substantial rainfall in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttarakhand.

Delayed monsoon alters forecast

Additionally, the slow withdrawal of the monsoon from Rajasthan has contributed to the delay. The retreat of the monsoon from Rajasthan, a key indicator for the withdrawal process, is now expected to begin in the last week of September or the first week of October. This shift means the overall retreat of the monsoon across India is likely to be delayed by about 10 to 15 days.

The IMD predicts relatively dry conditions across most of the country in the coming week, especially in the northern plains and the Northeast. This dry spell will contrast sharply with the recent heavy rainfall experienced in various parts of the country. Over the past week, Northwest India saw 72 per cent more rainfall than the average, while the southern regions recorded 86 per cent less than normal, highlighting the uneven distribution of this season’s monsoon.

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall in MP, Chhattisgarh

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall across central India, with scattered to fairly widespread showers expected until September 26. In particular, isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh between September 23 and 25. Additionally, wet conditions are predicted for Vidarbha on September 24 and 25.