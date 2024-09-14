IMD issues 'red' alert for West Bengal and Odisha, 'orange' alert for Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “red” alert for West Bengal and Odisha, predicting heavy rainfall on Saturday (September 14). Jharkhand has been placed under an “orange” alert as these states prepare for severe weather conditions.

The weather department has issued a "nowcast" warning due to the formation of a depression in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. A well-marked low-pressure area over northwest Uttar Pradesh is expected to bring heavy rainfall to Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

In Uttarakhand, heavy rain is expected to lash some parts of the state on Saturday, along with moderate rainfall across many areas. Some isolated regions may experience extremely heavy rainfall, increasing the risk of floods.



Similarly, Himachal Pradesh has been warned about possible flash floods, particularly in Shimla and Sirmaur districts. The IMD highlighted concerns over surface runoff and flooding in waterlogged and low-lying areas.

Delhi rains: IMD issues ‘orange’ alert

The IMD has issued an “orange” alert, forecasting overcast skies accompanied by heavy rainfall and thundershowers on Saturday. The current wet spell is expected to subside after this date, with another spell of rainfall likely beginning on September 18. The maximum temperature in the city is forecasted to reach 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to stay around 21 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

As severe weather affects several states, officials have urged residents to stay alert for possible floods and disruptions.

The continuous rainfall has resulted in the national capital experiencing its cleanest air of the year. After the downpour, the Air Quality Index (AQI) fell to 52, marking the lowest level this season. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) shows that the AQI had previously dropped to 45 on September 10, 2023.

IMD update: Monsoon rainfall in India

Uttar Pradesh is expected to see light to moderate rain across many locations, with isolated areas likely to experience heavy downpours on Saturday. In Haryana, the IMD predicts scattered light to moderate rainfall, with the possibility of heavy showers in select regions.

According to the IMD, East Madhya Pradesh is forecasted to witness very heavy rainfall on September 17. Chhattisgarh is likely to experience isolated heavy showers from September 14 to September 17, while West Madhya Pradesh is expected to experience similar weather conditions on September 18 and September 19.