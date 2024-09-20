PM Modi to attend Vishwakarma' event, lay stone of textile park in Amravati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on Friday to attend an event in Wardha marking the first anniversary of the PM Vishwakarma' scheme and lay the foundation stone of a textile park that will come up in Amravati. During the PM Vishwakarma' programme to be held in Wardha around 11.30 am, PM Modi will release certificates and loans to the beneficiaries of this scheme, an official release said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The central scheme was launched on September 17 last year to provide end-to-end support to artisans and craftspeople who work with their hands and tools.

The PM will distribute credit under the scheme to 18 beneficiaries under 18 trades. As a tribute to their legacy and enduring contribution to society, he will release a commemorative stamp to mark one year of progress under the programme, it said.

Modi will lay the foundation stone of a PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park' that will come up in Amravati.

The 1,000-acre park is being developed by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) as the state implementation agency. The central government has approved seven PM MITRA Parks for the textile industry.

PM MITRA Parks are a major step forward in realising the vision of making India a global hub for textile manufacturing and exports. It will help in creating world-class industrial infrastructure that would attract large-scale investment including foreign direct investment (FDI) and encourage innovation and job creation within the sector, the release said.

PM Modi will also launch the Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Centre' scheme of the Maharashtra government, it said.

Skill development training centres will be established in renowned colleges across the state to provide training to persons between the age group of 15 to 45, enabling them to become self-reliant and access various employment opportunities. Around 1,50,000 youths across the state will receive free skill development training each year, it added.

The PM will also launch Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Women Startup Scheme', under which early-stage support will be given to women-led startups in Maharashtra.

Financial assistance of up to Rs 25 lakh will be provided under the scheme and 25 per cent of the total provisions under this scheme will be reserved for women from backward classes and economically weaker sections as specified by the government. It will help women-led startups become self-reliant and independent.