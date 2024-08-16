Business Standard
Home / India News / IMD weather today: More rainfall and alerts in several states of India

IMD weather today: More rainfall and alerts in several states of India

The IMD issued an orange alert warning of severe rainfall in many parts of India. Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted cloudy sky with light showers and thunderstorms for Delhi through the day

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 1:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert forecasting the possibility of severe rainfall in seven states today, which include Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.
On the other hand, the Regional Meteorological Department of Delhi estimated cloudy sky and light showers with thunderstorms during the day in the national capital.
IMD weather: Delhi today 

The temperature in Delhi today, on August 16, 2024, is 34.14 °C. The day's estimated a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.05 °C and 35.59 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. 
As per the India Meteorological Department, there is a chance of rainfall in Delhi on Friday. The forecast hints at an increase in temperatures in the Capital city until August 21. 

IMD weather forecast 2024: Northwest India

IMD in a press release stated, “Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan during the next 4-5 days.”

Starting with the “isolated heavy rainfall,” the IMD mentioned rainfall will continue in Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan till August 17, in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi on August 16 and Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh till August 21. 

