Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Govt launches satellite-based agricultural decision support system

Govt launches satellite-based agricultural decision support system

Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Choudhary unveiled the Krishi-Decision Support System (Krishi-DSS), a geospatial platform

agriculture, farmers, crops, farming

Government on Friday launched a satellite-based agricultural decision support system to provide farmers with critical data. Representational Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Friday launched a satellite-based agricultural decision support system to provide farmers with critical data for crop management and productivity enhancement.
Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Choudhary unveiled the Krishi-Decision Support System (Krishi-DSS), a geospatial platform that will offer real-time information on crop conditions, weather patterns, water resources, and soil health.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"This platform is a new milestone for farmers amid growing climate challenges," Choudhary said at the launch event.
Krishi-DSS, developed using technology similar to the government's Gati Shakti initiative, will utilize satellite imagery to deliver early warnings about potential disasters such as pest attacks and extreme weather events.
The system will aid in crop mapping, monitoring, and promoting crop rotation and diversification. It will provide data on crop patterns across regions and track crop conditions throughout various growth stages.
Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi emphasized the benefits of space technology in agriculture and urged for expanded use of remote sensing across more crop varieties.

More From This Section

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President, VP

Need to come out of silos of seductive civil service jobs: Dhankhar

Kolkata hospital attack

LIVE news: Calcutta High Court slams Bengal government over mob attack at RG Kar Hospital

Ramdev

'Allopathy medicines are poison': Ramdev stirs row days after SC reprimand

Manish Sisodia, Sisodia, Manish, Sunita Kejriwal, kejriwal wife, Gopal Rai, Gopal

CM Kejriwal fighting 'toughest battle against dictatorship': Manish Sisodia

Rashtrapati Bhavan

Amrit Udyan reopens at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, booking details here

ISRO Space Applications Centre Director Nilesh M Desai noted that space technologies have been applied in the farm sector since 1969, stressing the need to extend their use beyond paddy and wheat.
The Krishi-DSS platform has been developed using RISAT-1A and VEDAS of the Department of Space, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Agriculture, Monsoon, Farmers

PM Modi says govt is making efforts to improve the lives of farmers

Rice, rice prices, Rice exports, Rice crop

Assam, Arunachal, Himachal, TN face grave climate risk to rice productivity

PremiumAgriculture

Climate adaptation

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

UPA govt refused to provide 50% profit on cost to farmers: Agri minister

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

Farm sector hails forward looking budget, Tikait calls it 'empty-handed'

Topics : agricultural sector Indian Farmers agriculture growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon