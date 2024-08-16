Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Need to come out of silos of seductive civil service jobs: Dhankhar

Need to come out of silos of seductive civil service jobs: Dhankhar

"Look at the extravaganza of these advertisements, the cost, every penny of that advertisement has come from those young boys and girls who are in pursuit of securing a future for themselves," he said

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President, VP

The vice president asked the youth to look around for opportunities in other fields as well (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 12:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pointing to the "extravaganza of coaching centre advertisements" in newspapers, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday expressed concern over the "seductive" draw of the civil services, urging them to look for "lucrative" opportunities in other fields.
Dhankhar was addressing the induction programme of the first batch of joint masters/LLM degree in Intellectual Property (IP) Law and Management at National Law University, Delhi.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"...Now, I find the extravaganza of coaching centre advertisements overall in the newspapers... page one, page two, page three are filled up with faces of boys and girls who have made it. The same faces are being used by multiple organisations," the vice president said.
"Look at the extravaganza of these advertisements, the cost, every penny of that advertisement has come from those young boys and girls who are in pursuit of securing a future for themselves," he added.
The vice president asked the youth to look around for opportunities in other fields as well.
"The time has come, let us come out of the silos of seductive civil service jobs. We know the opportunities are limited but we have to look away and find there are enormous vistas of opportunities far more lucrative that enable you to contribute (to the nation) massively," Dhankhar said.
He also urged the youth to rebuff and neutralise "forces that keep self-interest above the interest of the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President, VP

Celebration of ideals of liberty, equality, fraternity: VP Dhankar on I-Day

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice President, The Global Lawyers Summit

Some people unable to digest India's fast pace of development: VP Dhankhar

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Scindia attacks Oppn on Dhankhar-Jaya face-off; says must apologise to VP

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President

VP expresses concern over narrative of B'desh unrest taking place in India

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President

Dhankhar vs Jaya: Walkout over VP's tone, he says Constitution disrespected

Topics : Vice President civil services Advertisment coaching

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon