IMD weather update 2024: Rainfall predicted in several states; details here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated in its latest forecast that heavy rain and thunderstorms are anticipated to be brought to the northwest Bay off the coasts of North Andhra and South Odisha by a low-pressure system over the West Central Bay of Bengal. Mild to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning are expected in isolated places in South Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, as well as certain parts of North Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. On September 26, isolated parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to witness light to moderate rain.

Furthermore, according to IMD's official statement, there is a chance of isolated heavy rainfall in Kerala and Mahe (Puducherry) on September 25, 29, and 30; in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on September 25; and in Telangana and Karnataka on September 25.

IMD weather forecast 2024: Western India

Over the next three days, Konkan & Goa, the Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada are predicted to witness fairly widespread mild to moderate rainfall. Subsequently, the region is expected to witness light to moderate rainfall over the course of the following four days, with Saurashtra and Kutch experiencing similar amounts of rain all week.

Meanwhile, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Goa on September 25, 26, and in Saurashtra & Kutch on September 26 and 27.

Weather forecast 2024: Central India

Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is anticipated over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh in the following three days, with scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall expected over the next four days. A same amount of rain is anticipated for Madhya Pradesh during the course of the week.

In Madhya Pradesh, isolated severe rainfall is expected on September 25. For Madhya Pradesh until September 27, as well as for Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh from September 25 to 26, there is a forecast of isolated severe rainfall.

IMD Weather forecast 2024: East and Northeast India

Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is predicted for Northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim during the course of the next seven days. It is anticipated that Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim may see isolated periods of severe rainfall on September 25 and 26, respectively.

Arunachal Pradesh is predicted to experience isolated periods of intense rainfall throughout the week, along with Assam and Meghalaya from September 24 to 29, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha from September 24 to 26, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura from September 25 to 28, and Bihar from September 25 to 27.

Weather forecast 2024: Northwest India

With the exception of East Uttar Pradesh, where isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall is predicted over the next two days, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is anticipated over the next five days of the week. Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall is likely throughout northwest India.

Severe rainfall is expected in East Uttar Pradesh on September 28. Isolated severe rainfall is anticipated in East Uttar Pradesh from September 27 to 29, Himachal Pradesh on September 26, in Uttarakhand on September 26 and 27, and in West Uttar Pradesh on September 28.