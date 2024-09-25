Business Standard
Home / India News / IMD weather update 2024: Rainfall predicted in several states; details here

IMD weather update 2024: Rainfall predicted in several states; details here

The IMD estimated severe rainfall across multiple regions in India from September 25 to 30, including North Karnataka and Kerala with alerts for isolated downpour in several states

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

IMD rainfall 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 1:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated in its latest forecast that heavy rain and thunderstorms are anticipated to be brought to the northwest Bay off the coasts of North Andhra and South Odisha by a low-pressure system over the West Central Bay of Bengal. 
Mild to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning are expected in isolated places in South Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, as well as certain parts of North Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. On September 26, isolated parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to witness light to moderate rain. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
Furthermore, according to IMD's official statement, there is a chance of isolated heavy rainfall in Kerala and Mahe (Puducherry) on September 25, 29, and 30; in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on September 25; and in Telangana and Karnataka on September 25.

IMD weather forecast 2024: Western India 

Over the next three days, Konkan & Goa, the Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada are predicted to witness fairly widespread mild to moderate rainfall. Subsequently, the region is expected to witness light to moderate rainfall over the course of the following four days, with Saurashtra and Kutch experiencing similar amounts of rain all week.
Meanwhile, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Goa on September 25, 26, and in Saurashtra & Kutch on September 26 and 27.

Weather forecast 2024: Central India 

Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is anticipated over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh in the following three days, with scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall expected over the next four days. A same amount of rain is anticipated for Madhya Pradesh during the course of the week. 

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: Make in India led to strengthening of economy, says PM Modi on 10th anniversary of scheme

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta, Assam

BJP membership in Assam has already crossed 4 mn: CM Himanta Sarma

DY Chandrachud, Chandrachud

'Can't call any part of India as Pakistan': CJI pulls up Karnataka HC judge

Supreme Court, SC

SC closes proceedings initiated over comments made by Karnataka HC judge

Diwali Festival

Mahalaya 2024: Know its history, significance and when to celebrate

In Madhya Pradesh, isolated severe rainfall is expected on September 25. For Madhya Pradesh until September 27, as well as for Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh from September 25 to 26, there is a forecast of isolated severe rainfall.

IMD Weather forecast 2024: East and Northeast India 

Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is predicted for Northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim during the course of the next seven days. It is anticipated that Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim may see isolated periods of severe rainfall on September 25 and 26, respectively. 
Arunachal Pradesh is predicted to experience isolated periods of intense rainfall throughout the week, along with Assam and Meghalaya from September 24 to 29, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha from September 24 to 26, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura from September 25 to 28, and Bihar from September 25 to 27.

Weather forecast 2024: Northwest India 

With the exception of East Uttar Pradesh, where isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall is predicted over the next two days, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is anticipated over the next five days of the week. Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall is likely throughout northwest India.
Severe rainfall is expected in East Uttar Pradesh on September 28. Isolated severe rainfall is anticipated in East Uttar Pradesh from September 27 to 29, Himachal Pradesh on September 26, in Uttarakhand on September 26 and 27, and in West Uttar Pradesh on September 28.


Also Read

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, New Delhi Rains

Monsoon withdrawal soon, but heavy rains to continue across India: IMD

Delhi Rains, Rain

IMD Weather update: Isolated rainfall predicted in parts of India

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, New Delhi Rain

IMD weather 2024: Rain likely at many places nationwide for next 4-5 days

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi-NCR braces for heavy rains as monsoon withdrawal delays till October

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

IMD weather 2024: Rain forecast for metro cities in India; check details

Topics : IMD weather forecast IMD on rains Indian Meteorological Department

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJammu & Kashmir Assembly Election LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOEasemytrip Share Price TodayBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon