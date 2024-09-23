Business Standard
Home / India News / IMD Weather update: Isolated rainfall predicted in parts of India

IMD Weather update: Isolated rainfall predicted in parts of India

The Met Department predicts light to moderate rainfall across the country, while Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha are to experience isolated heavy rainfall from September 23 to 26

Delhi Rains, Rain

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted isolated rainfall across the country from September 23 to September 26. According to the IMD daily bulletin, the weather conditions are favourable for the withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from parts of West Rajasthan and Kachchh (Gujarat) around September 23. With the influence of two upper-air cyclonic circulations, a low-pressure area will likely form over the West-central Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood in the next 24 hours. 

Check out the region-wise weather update from across the country:
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Intense showers in the southern regions

Isolated intense rainfall is expected in the regions of Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, and Mahe (Puducherry) on September 23 and 24. The weather department has also projected isolated rainfall over Yanam, Telangana, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh between September 23 and 25. Similar conditions are expected in North Interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema on September 23 and 24. Moderate rainfall is likely to occur over Karaikal (Puducherry), Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.
 

Weather forecast for east and northeast India

The IMD is also expecting moderate rainfall in the East and Northeast regions of India including West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Jharkhand and Bihar could also witness the same weather update in the coming four days. Other northeast regions like Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram, Assam, Manipur, and Meghalaya are likely to expect heavy downpours from September 23 to 28. Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha might also experience similar rainfalls from September 23 to 28 and September 23 to 26, respectively.

Heavy downpour in western India

The western part of India is also likely to get light to moderate rainfall during the week except Saurashtra, Kachchh, and Gujarat region. In the next two days, there would be fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall expected during the next four days. 

Goa and Konkan regions might also expect isolated heavy rainfall from September 23 to 26, Madhya Maharashtra to witness between September 23 and 27, and Marathwada between September 23 and 25. Some parts of Gujarat to witness heavy rainfall during September 25-27.

More From This Section

Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Share PM Modi's commitment to boost Lanka-India ties: President Dissanayake

Laapataa Ladies

Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' makes the cut as India's Oscars 2025 entry

Supreme Court, SC

State 'single litigant', should come with unified stand: Supreme Court

Laapataa Ladies

LIVE news updates: 'Laapataa Ladies' picked as India's entry for Oscars

Rhinoceroses

Assam's rhino population grows fivefold as poaching drops 86% since 2016

Dry weather in northwestern India 

Northwest regions are also likely to experience dry weather conditions in Rajasthan whereas average rainfall is likely to occur over Northwest India for the same duration.

Also Read

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, New Delhi Rain

IMD weather 2024: Rain likely at many places nationwide for next 4-5 days

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi-NCR braces for heavy rains as monsoon withdrawal delays till October

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

IMD weather 2024: Rain forecast for metro cities in India; check details

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

IMD weather 2024: Heavy rainfall predicted in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Delhi faces severe waterlogging amid heavy rains, IMD issues 'orange' alert

Topics : IMD weather forecast weather forecasts India Meteorological Department Indian weather monsoon rainfall

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon