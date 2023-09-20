close
Sensex (-1.14%)
66826.24 -770.60
Nifty (-1.17%)
19897.30 -236.00
Nifty Midcap (-0.27%)
40550.20 -108.00
Nifty Smallcap (-0.90%)
5797.85 -52.55
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
45376.45 -603.40
Heatmap

Immersion of Ganapati idols begins in Mumbai; 196 till noon, say officials

As many as 50 Ganpati idols were immersed in artificial ponds that have been created specifically to reduce water pollution, the BMC said

ganesh visarjan, Ganesh festival, Ganapati

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 2:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

On the second day of the 10-day Ganesh festival, several devotees in Mumbai bid farewell to the idols of their favourite deity after worshipping them for one and a half days.
People took out processions of idols with devotion and enthusiasm, with many devotees dancing their way to the sites of immersion.
According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 195 household Ganapati idols and one sarvajanik (community) Ganapati idols were immersed in the sea and other water bodies, including artificial ponds.
As many as 50 Ganpati idols were immersed in artificial ponds that have been created specifically to reduce water pollution, the BMC said.
No untoward incident was reported anywhere during immersion so far on Wednesday, officials said.
The BMC has earmarked 69 natural water bodies, including stretches off the coast, and set up 191 artificial ponds for immersion this year.

Also Read

Ganesh Chaturthi: Details about do's and don'ts for bringing Ganpati home

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Date, muhurat, history, importance of Ganeshotsav

Ganesha idol shimmers with 69 kg gold and 336 kg silver ornaments in Mumbai

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Best wishes, quotes and messages to share

Ganesh Chaturthi: Best wishes, quotes, pandal and Ganesh temple decoration

Women's reservation bill: BJP criticises Cong, says party playing politics

MP CM Chouhan starts 'Mukhyamantri Krishak Mitra Yojana' ahead of polls

Delimitation is a swinging sword aimed at South Indian states: MK Stalin

Passenger tries to open emergency exit door onboard Delhi-Chennai flight

Removal of secular, socialist from Constitution shows BJP's biased mindset

The 10-day Ganeshotsav began in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday, with the installation of idols of the elephant-headed God in various shapes and sizes at several households and in pandals against the backdrop of decorations based on themes ranging from Chandrayaan-3 to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.
The festival will end on Anant Chaturdashi on September 28.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashtra BMC Ganapati festival Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations Ganesh Visarjan

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesStock To Watch TodayApple Releases iOS 17World Cup Latest NewsParliament Special Session LiveTop 10 Business IdeasGold-Silver PriceBlue Star Share PriceIndia-Canada Relation

Companies News

Micron set to break ground for Sanand semiconductor plant on SaturdayNRIs can now open new bank accounts using SBI YONO app; Here's how

Election News

Like Telangana statehood promise, Congress will deliver: Rahul GandhiMizoram polls: Farmers will top priority if ZPM wins, says party chief

India News

Smriti Irani's portfolio to abuse Cong, Gandhi family, says KC VenugopalIndia should use retaliation mechanism to deal with EU's carbon tax: GTRI

Economy News

Upward revision: OECD raises India's FY24 GDP growth projection to 6.3%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon