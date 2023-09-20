Passenger tries to open emergency exit door onboard Delhi-Chennai flight

A male passenger onboard an IndiGo flight from the national capital to Chennai tried to open the cover of the emergency exit door prior to take-off on Tuesday night.

In a statement on Wednesday, the airline said that as per the standard operating procedure, the passenger was declared unruly by the crew and handed over to the local authorities on arrival at Chennai.

The incident happened onboard flight 6E 6341 from Delhi to Chennai. The passenger tried to open the emergency exit door cover prior to take-off. At no point was the safety of the flight compromised, the statement said.

Further details could not be immediately ascertained.

Also Read Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram Received 'emergency alert: severe' text on your phone? Here's what it means IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Patna due to engine trouble Chennai-bound Indigo flight returns to Delhi Airport after engine snag Noida airport likely to invite expression of interest for MRO this week Removal of secular, socialist from Constitution shows BJP's biased mindset Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat SC to hear pleas on validity of extending reservation to SC/ST on Nov 21 Women's reservation Bill is about removing bias, injustice: DMK's Kanimozhi Digvijaya accuses MP of diverting public funds for BJP's 'election agenda'