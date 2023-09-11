Implementation of technology changed dynamics of healthcare delivery: Min

Emphasising on the use of digital technology in the health sector, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday said that the implementation of digital technology has changed the dynamics of healthcare delivery.

"In the health sector, digital technology plays a vital role. During the Covid-19 crisis, digital technology helped us a lot. At that time, daily 1 million to 1.5 mllion teleconsultations were done. People were unable to come out of their homes, but when they suffered from respiratory problems or any other health issues, they used the eSanjeevani platform, and through teleconsultation, they used to consult with specialist doctors. The implementation of digital technology has forever changed the dynamics of healthcare delivery," Mandaviya told ANI.

He further said that earlier, people used to hold paper certificates in their hands, but in Covid-19 times, with the help of the COWIN app, they got their certificates through a digital platform. Whether they were vaccinated or not, they used to check on their phones.

Speaking on National Digital Health Mission, Mandaviya said that the government is opening the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA).

"With the help of digital technology, we have now run a 'Digital Health Mission'. Through this mission, we are opening the ABHA account, and by checking their account, they can check their health record. Their health history will be there in that account," he added.

Now India is leading in Digital health in the world. India's Digital Health initiatives were appreciated during the G20 meeting.

The digitally available health records will enable the ABHA holders in availing paper-less health services across the ABDM network.

The pandemic time has particularly highlighted the importance of the application of digital technologies to health and its potential to strengthen health systems, prevent disease and enhance service delivery at the global, national and sub-national level.