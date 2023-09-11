Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.33%)
66820.20 + 221.29
Nifty (0.40%)
19899.10 + 79.15
Nifty Smallcap (0.97%)
5971.00 + 57.10
Nifty Midcap (0.61%)
41225.80 + 248.05
Nifty Bank (0.39%)
45332.60 + 176.20
Heatmap

Implementation of technology changed dynamics of healthcare delivery: Min

Speaking on National Digital Health Mission, mansukh Mandaviya said that the government is opening the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA)

mandaviya, Mansukh mandaviya

Now India is leading in Digital health in the world. India's Digital Health initiatives were appreciated during the G20 meeting | Photo: ANI Twitter

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 9:29 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Emphasising on the use of digital technology in the health sector, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday said that the implementation of digital technology has changed the dynamics of healthcare delivery.
"In the health sector, digital technology plays a vital role. During the Covid-19 crisis, digital technology helped us a lot. At that time, daily 1 million to 1.5 mllion teleconsultations were done. People were unable to come out of their homes, but when they suffered from respiratory problems or any other health issues, they used the eSanjeevani platform, and through teleconsultation, they used to consult with specialist doctors. The implementation of digital technology has forever changed the dynamics of healthcare delivery," Mandaviya told ANI.
He further said that earlier, people used to hold paper certificates in their hands, but in Covid-19 times, with the help of the COWIN app, they got their certificates through a digital platform. Whether they were vaccinated or not, they used to check on their phones.
Speaking on National Digital Health Mission, Mandaviya said that the government is opening the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA).
"With the help of digital technology, we have now run a 'Digital Health Mission'. Through this mission, we are opening the ABHA account, and by checking their account, they can check their health record. Their health history will be there in that account," he added.
Now India is leading in Digital health in the world. India's Digital Health initiatives were appreciated during the G20 meeting.

Also Read

'India believes in democratized access to all digital health solutions'

Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurates 2 CGHS centres in Panchkula, Chandigarh

Mandaviya addresses G7 Health Ministerial Meeting in Japan on innovation

Mandaviya launches initiative to support global strategy on digital health

West Bengal govt should implement AB-PMJAY at ground level: Mandaviya

Lift crash in Thane skyscraper: Toll rises to 7 as 1 more worker dies

Karnataka traffic police issues advisory for 'Bengaluru bandh' today

TDP chief, ex-Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu reaches Rajamundry central jail

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince to meet PM Modi at Hyderabad House today

Top headlines: RIL pushes battery unit timeline to 2026, PM signs off G20

The digitally available health records will enable the ABHA holders in availing paper-less health services across the ABDM network.
The pandemic time has particularly highlighted the importance of the application of digital technologies to health and its potential to strengthen health systems, prevent disease and enhance service delivery at the global, national and sub-national level.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus Mansukh Lal Mandaviya Digital technology Healthcare sector

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 9:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPITop Headlines

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon