Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

Top headlines: RIL pushes battery unit timeline to 2026, PM signs off G20

Business Standard brings you the top headlines at this hour

The International Media Centre at Pragati Maidan got busy Sunday evening as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected any moment. When cops filled up the media centre along with a sniffer dog squad, it became clear that Modi was indeed coming. The ex

The International Media Centre at Pragati Maidan got busy Sunday evening as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected any moment. When cops filled up the media centre along with a sniffer dog squad, it became clear that Modi was indeed coming. The ex

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 8:42 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Make global family a reality: PM Narendra Modi's G20 Summit signoff

After the two most important announcements on Saturday — the inclusion of the African Union into the G20 club and a consensus on the New Delhi Declaration — the concluding day of the Leaders’ Summit was meant for a few bilaterals and a trip to Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. On a rainy Sunday morning, the last session of the Summit didn’t have a full house at Bharat Mandapam — the scene of action for the Summit in the capital. US President Joe Biden left for his next stop —Vietnam — soon after his Rajghat outing. At the end of the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Summit closed, and proposed a virtual G20 session in November before the presidency officially goes to Brazil. Read more

Reliance Industries pushes battery unit timeline by 2 years to 2026

Timelines for Mukesh Ambani promoted Reliance Industries (RIL)’s giga-scale battery factory, is now set for 2026, two years later than the earlier shared timeline of 2024, information shared by the billionaire in his recent speech suggests. This would be one of the rare instances, where the company has changed a stated timeline or target for any business outcomes. RIL did not confirm or respond to email queries related to the delay. However, industry executives speculate that supply-chain constraints could be a contributing factor. Read more

Need clear chain of command to handle safety, DGCA tells Air India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked Air India (A-I) to establish a clear chain of command to tackle matters related to safety, officials told Business Standard. The regulator issued this direction after the airline violated safety standards twice in the last couple of months. Currently, there is some “confusion” within the airline about who is handling safety matters, with Rajeev Gupta as “chief of flight safety” and Henry Donohoe as “head of safety, security, and quality,” according to DGCA officials. Read more

Also Read

Top headlines: Delhi gears up for G20 Summit, Biden set to travel India

Top Headlines: Welfare schemes in poll-bound states, Q1FY24 results, more

Top headlines: Can Tesla sell a Rs 20L electric car, FTA with UAE, and more

Top headlines: Jio Financial India's most valued NBFC, turmeric prices soar

Top headlines: IMF ups GDP forecast, L&T board approves buyback, and more

Latest LIVE: Saudi's Crown Prince Salman Al Saud to meet PM Modi today

PM Modi establishes 'Bharatbarsha' as 'Viswaguru' at G20: Tripura CM Saha

New Delhi Declaration provides direction for tourism sector: Govt on G20

Terrorist module busted in J-K's Baramulla, 3 associates of LeT held

New Delhi declaration shows our G20 presidency was able to table ideas: EAM


Jawan cements comeback king Shah Rukh Khan's new avatar brands can't ignore

Jawan has shown that Pathaan was not a flash in the pan for comeback king Shah Rukh Khan. Experts believe the actor is back with a bang in a new avatar that effectively puts to rest all speculations about a fading bankability earlier. Khan’s second film this year, Jawan, has set the cash register ringing again after the blockbuster success of Pathaan. Jawan has already got one up on Pathaan, with Rs 129 crore worldwide and Rs 75 crore domestic opening day collections on Thursday. Jawan has registered the biggest opening numbers for a Bollywood film, overtaking Pathaan which had raked in Rs 57 crore in India. Read more

With rains at unprecedented low in August, kiranas keep stocks low

With the rains at unprecedented low in August, kiranas are thinking twice before stocking up on goods. “With August 2023 rain shortfall at almost a 100-year low, we are seeing kiranas stocking up very carefully,” Akshay D’Souza, chief of growth and insights at Bizom, told Business Standard. He added, “As we look ahead, it does seem that the impact of rains in September will be critical to the sowing season. This could impact sentiment, sales and consumption of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs), especially in rural areas.” Read more
Topics : Narendra Modi G20 summit G20 Reliance Industries Kirana stores Air India DGCA Shahrukh Khan Bollywood box office Hindi movies Top 10 headlines Today News

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 8:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon