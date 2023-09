Top headlines: RIL pushes battery unit timeline to 2026, PM signs off G20

Make global family a reality: PM Narendra Modi's G20 Summit signoff

Read more After the two most important announcements on Saturday — the inclusion of the African Union into the G20 club and a consensus on the New Delhi Declaration — the concluding day of the Leaders’ Summit was meant for a few bilaterals and a trip to Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. On a rainy Sunday morning, the last session of the Summit didn’t have a full house at Bharat Mandapam — the scene of action for the Summit in the capital. US President Joe Biden left for his next stop —Vietnam — soon after his Rajghat outing. At the end of the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Summit closed, and proposed a virtual G20 session in November before the presidency officially goes to Brazil.

Reliance Industries pushes battery unit timeline by 2 years to 2026

Timelines for Mukesh Ambani promoted Reliance Industries (RIL)’s giga-scale battery factory, is now set for 2026, two years later than the earlier shared timeline of 2024, information shared by the billionaire in his recent speech suggests. This would be one of the rare instances, where the company has changed a stated timeline or target for any business outcomes. RIL did not confirm or respond to email queries related to the delay. However, industry executives speculate that supply-chain constraints could be a contributing factor. Read more

Need clear chain of command to handle safety, DGCA tells Air India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked Air India (A-I) to establish a clear chain of command to tackle matters related to safety, officials told Business Standard. The regulator issued this direction after the airline violated safety standards twice in the last couple of months. Currently, there is some “confusion” within the airline about who is handling safety matters, with Rajeev Gupta as “chief of flight safety” and Henry Donohoe as “head of safety, security, and quality,” according to DGCA officials. Read more

Also Read Top headlines: Delhi gears up for G20 Summit, Biden set to travel India Top Headlines: Welfare schemes in poll-bound states, Q1FY24 results, more Top headlines: Can Tesla sell a Rs 20L electric car, FTA with UAE, and more Top headlines: Jio Financial India's most valued NBFC, turmeric prices soar Top headlines: IMF ups GDP forecast, L&T board approves buyback, and more Latest LIVE: Saudi's Crown Prince Salman Al Saud to meet PM Modi today PM Modi establishes 'Bharatbarsha' as 'Viswaguru' at G20: Tripura CM Saha New Delhi Declaration provides direction for tourism sector: Govt on G20 Terrorist module busted in J-K's Baramulla, 3 associates of LeT held New Delhi declaration shows our G20 presidency was able to table ideas: EAM

Jawan cements comeback king Shah Rukh Khan's new avatar brands can't ignore

Jawan has shown that Pathaan was not a flash in the pan for comeback king Shah Rukh Khan. Experts believe the actor is back with a bang in a new avatar that effectively puts to rest all speculations about a fading bankability earlier. Khan’s second film this year, Jawan, has set the cash register ringing again after the blockbuster success of Pathaan. Jawan has already got one up on Pathaan, with Rs 129 crore worldwide and Rs 75 crore domestic opening day collections on Thursday. Jawan has registered the biggest opening numbers for a Bollywood film, overtaking Pathaan which had raked in Rs 57 crore in India. Read more

With rains at unprecedented low in August, kiranas keep stocks low