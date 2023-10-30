In India, we follow holistic, inclusive approach, says Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said that India follows a holistic approach in providing affordable healthcare to its citizens.

Mandaviya was addressing the 76th session of the WHO Regional Committee for SEARO in New Delhi.

"In India, we are following a holistic and inclusive approach. We are expanding health infrastructure, promoting traditional systems of medicine, and providing affordable healthcare to all. In alignment with the vision of Universal Health Coverage and the resolute commitment to "leave no one behind," Mansukh Mandaviya said.

The Minister said that as of October 24, 2023 the Ayushman Bharat Centres have recorded over 2,110 million footfalls. He further said that there are 26 million wellness sessions that have been conducted till October 24.

"As of October 24, 2023, Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWC) have recorded over 2,110 million footfalls. The impact is resounding, with individuals availing free drugs over 1,830 million times and diagnostic services over 873 million times. Additionally, 26 million wellness sessions have been conducted, engaging more than 306 million people," he added.

Earlier, amid reports of rising heart attack cases in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that people who have suffered from severe COVID-19 infection should not over work or indulge in strenuous exercises for some time to prevent heart attacks.

The Union Health Minister has cited an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) research.

"The ICMR has conducted a detailed study and found out that people who have suffered from severe COVID-19 infection should not do hard work for some time. It should be postponed for a year or two," Mansukh Mandaviya said.

Also Read Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurates 2 CGHS centres in Panchkula, Chandigarh Mandaviya addresses G7 Health Ministerial Meeting in Japan on innovation Centre will adopt Uttar Pradesh's health fair model: Mansukh Mandaviya Pharma sector should focus on quality. affordable manufacturing: Mandaviya Mandaviya launches initiative to support global strategy on digital health EAM S Jaishankar meets family of 8 navy personnel, assures support Patnaik directs disaster management minister to visit AP train mishap site Andhra train accident: 33 trains cancelled, diverted, short-terminated Citizens don't have right to know source of electoral bond funds: Centre Delhi excise policy scam: SC rejects bail pleas of ex-Dy CM Manish Sisodia