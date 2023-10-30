close
In India, we follow holistic, inclusive approach, says Mansukh Mandaviya

Mandaviya was addressing the 76th session of the WHO Regional Committee for SEARO in New Delhi

mandaviya, Mansukh mandaviya

File image | Photo: ANI Twitter

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 12:23 PM IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said that India follows a holistic approach in providing affordable healthcare to its citizens.
Mandaviya was addressing the 76th session of the WHO Regional Committee for SEARO in New Delhi.
"In India, we are following a holistic and inclusive approach. We are expanding health infrastructure, promoting traditional systems of medicine, and providing affordable healthcare to all. In alignment with the vision of Universal Health Coverage and the resolute commitment to "leave no one behind," Mansukh Mandaviya said.
The Minister said that as of October 24, 2023 the Ayushman Bharat Centres have recorded over 2,110 million footfalls. He further said that there are 26 million wellness sessions that have been conducted till October 24.
"As of October 24, 2023, Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWC) have recorded over 2,110 million footfalls. The impact is resounding, with individuals availing free drugs over 1,830 million times and diagnostic services over 873 million times. Additionally, 26 million wellness sessions have been conducted, engaging more than 306 million people," he added.
Earlier, amid reports of rising heart attack cases in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that people who have suffered from severe COVID-19 infection should not over work or indulge in strenuous exercises for some time to prevent heart attacks.
The Union Health Minister has cited an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) research.
"The ICMR has conducted a detailed study and found out that people who have suffered from severe COVID-19 infection should not do hard work for some time. It should be postponed for a year or two," Mansukh Mandaviya said.

Topics : Mansukh Lal Mandaviya Health Ministry World Health Organization

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 12:23 PM IST

