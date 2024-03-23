Sensex (    %)
                             
I-T dept searches premises linked to AAP's Delhi MLA Gulab Yadav, others

The Income Tax department on Saturday conducted searches against AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav and some others in Delhi as part of a tax evasion investigation, official sources said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

Yadav (45) is a two-time legislator and represents the Matiala seat in the Delhi Assembly.
Yadav (45) is a two-time legislator and represents the Matiala seat in the Delhi Assembly.
The premises of the AAP MLA in Delhi's Ghummanheda village and some others are being raided as part of a tax evasion investigation. The tax officials are being escorted by the Delhi Police, the sources said.
Some documents have been recovered and certain persons have been questioned, they said.

First Published: Mar 23 2024 | 12:11 PM IST

