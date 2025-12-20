Saturday, December 20, 2025 | 06:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / In PM's absence, Bengal Guv launches highway projects worth Rs 3,200 cr

In PM's absence, Bengal Guv launches highway projects worth Rs 3,200 cr

Bose officially launched the projects from Netaji Park in Taherpur area of Nadia district instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was initially supposed to unveil the development projects

West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose

Bose inaugurated the 66.7 km-long four-laning of the Barajaguli-Krishnanagar section of NH-34 in Nadia district, while he laid the foundation stone for the four-laning of the Barasat-Barajaguli stretch of the highway in the adjacent district of North 24 Parganas | File image of West Bengal Governor

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday unveiled national highway projects worth Rs 3,200 crore in West Bengal with an aim to boost economic activities and tourism in the state.

Bose officially launched the projects from Netaji Park in Taherpur area of Nadia district instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was initially supposed to unveil the development projects from the ground, but whose helicopter failed to land in the area on account of insufficient visibility due to dense fog over the region.

Modi was forced to return to the Kolkata airport from where he later addressed the crowd in a virtual audio mode.

 

Bose inaugurated the 66.7 km-long four-laning of the Barajaguli-Krishnanagar section of NH-34 in Nadia district, while he laid the foundation stone for the four-laning of the Barasat-Barajaguli stretch of the highway in the adjacent district of North 24 Parganas.

It has remained our constant endeavour to ensure modern connectivity to those far-flung areas of Bengal which have suffered on account of backwardness, the Prime Minister said while addressing the crowd.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

Bihar election results have opened doors for BJP's win in Bengal: PM Modi

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer

US trade chief criticises India, EU as negotiations drag on into 2026

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to address 1st rally in Bengal today after draft voter list release

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to arrive in Assam for 2-day visit; set to unveil airport terminal

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate new airport terminal in Guwahati on Saturday

Modi tendered his apology for his inability to remain on the dais in person on account of inclement weather.

The projects will serve as a vital connecting link between Kolkata and Siliguri and help reduce travel time by approximately 2 hours, ensuring faster and smoother movement of vehicles and improving connectivity between the state's capital and other districts of West Bengal as well as with neighbouring countries, Modi said.

The projects will also boost the economic growth in the region and will provide impetus to the growth of tourism across the region, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

SC, Supreme Court

CJI Surya Kant-led vacation bench to sit on Dec 22 to hear urgent matters

ISRO

Drogue parachute deployment tests for Gaganyaan mission successful: Isro

pollution, delhi air quality

Clean air draws tourists to Himachal hills as AQI worsens in Delhi-NCR

Christian James Michel, AugustaWestland PMLA case

AgustaWestland case: Court orders Christian Michel's release from custody

JP Nadda, Nadda

Young doctors free to go abroad, but can't blame lack of facilities: Nadda

Topics : Narendra Modi West Bengal National Highways

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareOTT Releases This WeekChristmas Gift IdeasUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon