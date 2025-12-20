Saturday, December 20, 2025 | 05:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Clean air draws tourists to Himachal hills as AQI worsens in Delhi-NCR

Clean air draws tourists to Himachal hills as AQI worsens in Delhi-NCR

Experts from the Himachal Pradesh Environment Science and Climate Change Centre have also highlighted the stark contrast in air quality between the plains and the hill state

Tourists from Punjab are also choosing Himachal as a cleaner alternative. Vicky Bali, visiting from Punjab, said that pollution and fog severely affect daily life in his state | File image

As air quality continues to deteriorate across Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, the hill towns of Himachal Pradesh are fast emerging as a preferred destination for tourists seeking clean air, clear skies and a healthier environment.

With severe air pollution gripping large parts of north India, tourists are increasingly heading to the hills, attracted by pleasant weather, scenic valleys and significantly better Air Quality Index (AQI) levels. The influx of visitors has become particularly noticeable on weekends, as people look for respite from smog and hazardous pollution levels back home.

Randeep Singh, a tourist from Uttar Pradesh, told ANI that the weather is pleasant here.

 

"The weather here is very good, neither too cold nor too hot. It feels very pleasant. Everything is neat and clean, wherever we go. The air is fresh here. Back home, it becomes difficult even to breathe properly. In my opinion, everyone should come here at least once to relax. The weather feels very comfortable," he said.

Experts from the Himachal Pradesh Environment Science and Climate Change Centre have also highlighted the stark contrast in air quality between the plains and the hill state.

Dr Suresh Kumar Atri, an Environmental Scientist at the Department of Climate Change in Himachal Pradesh, told ANI that air quality in Shimla and other hill towns remains in the healthy category.

"The Air Quality Index in Shimla and other hill towns of Himachal Pradesh is very good. There is no excessive vehicular pressure, though the weather is slightly dry. There is no major pollen-related issue either. Overall, the weather and air quality are excellent," Dr. Atri said.

He added that AQI levels across the state generally range from 32 to 97 micrograms, which falls within the good-to-moderate category and is considered healthy.

"There is no significant pollution or particulate matter of concern. We welcome all tourists to Himachal Pradesh and request them to enjoy the pleasant and healthy environment. We are also hopeful that an upcoming western disturbance may improve conditions further and could even bring snowfall," he noted.

Another tourist from Noida echoed similar sentiments, citing pollution at home as a major reason for visiting the hills earlier than planned.

"We were expecting snowfall and it came a bit early. Hopefully, after December 21, there may be snowfall. Right now, it's sunny here, but back home the weather is not good at all. The air quality here is excellent. Tourist spots are not too crowded yet. From December 25 onwards and around New Year, the rush will increase, so we decided to come this week," Ravi said while speaking to ANI.

Tourists from Punjab are also choosing Himachal as a cleaner alternative. Vicky Bali, visiting from Punjab, said that pollution and fog severely affect daily life in his state.

"There is pollution in Punjab and along with that, dense fog causes problems and even accidents. Here, the environment is completely clean and the weather is amazing. Tourist numbers are increasing, especially on weekends. It's a great time to visit and enjoy," he said.

According to official data, Delhi-NCR and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab have been witnessing poor to severe AQI levels in recent weeks, with pollution caused by vehicular emissions, industrial activity, stubble burning and winter weather conditions. In contrast, Himachal Pradesh continues to record significantly better air quality, reinforcing its appeal as a safe and healthy travel destination.

With clean air, comfortable weather and the possibility of snowfall in the coming days, Himachal Pradesh's hill towns are expected to see a further surge in tourist arrivals as the winter holiday season approaches.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

