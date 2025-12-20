Saturday, December 20, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi to address 1st rally in Bengal today after draft voter list release

PM Modi to address 1st rally in Bengal today after draft voter list release

Modi is likely to sound the BJP's bugle for the assembly polls, which are due in the state early next year and finalise the roadmap for the party's big push for the crucial elections

Modi, Narendra Modi

The loot and intimidation of the TMC have crossed all limits. That is why, BJP is the people's hope, PM Modi added (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit West Bengal's Nadia district on Saturday, where he will inaugurate national highway projects and address a public rally, amid heightened political tensions over the ongoing SIR exercise in the state.

This would be Modi's first visit to the state since the draft SIR rolls were published, and the third in the past five months.

The Prime Minister, political observers said, is scheduled to address the growing unease amongst the Matua community members post the publication of the draft rolls from his strategically located BJP rally venue in Taherpur area of Ranaghat, not far from the heartland of the Namasudra Hindu community in adjacent Bongaon.

 

In the process, Modi is likely to sound the BJP's bugle for the assembly polls, which are due in the state early next year and finalise the roadmap for the party's big push for the crucial elections.

The people of West Bengal are benefiting from numerous pro-people initiatives of the central government. At the same time, they are suffering due to the TMC's misgovernance in every sector, the PM posted on X on Friday evening while announcing his visit.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to arrive in Assam for 2-day visit; set to unveil airport terminal

Dhurandhar advance booking

Best of BS Opinion: Dhurandhar marks India's newfound soft power ambitions

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate new airport terminal in Guwahati on Saturday

Nitin Nabin

Hard work, humility are hallmarks of new BJP working president Nitin Nabinpremium

PM modi ram temple, ayodhya

PM Modi leads X engagement with 8 of India's 10 most-liked tweets

The loot and intimidation of the TMC have crossed all limits. That is why, BJP is the people's hope, he added.

The PM's visit comes at a time when the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has mounted sustained opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that the exercise is being carried out in haste and that a large number of genuine voters, particularly refugee Hindus, risk disenfranchisement on its account.

In the draft electoral rolls published after the enumeration phase, 58,20,899 names have been excluded, reducing the electorate to 7.08 crore.

Around 1.36 crore entries have also been flagged for "logical discrepancies", while 30 lakh voters have been categorised as unmapped a significant percentage of whom are likely to be called for verification hearings over the next 45 days.

For Matuas, a Dalit Hindu community that migrated from Bangladesh over decades due to religious persecution, this exercise has revived anxieties over identity and documentation.

Political observers widely believe that the community members hold sway in as many as 80 of the 294 assembly seats in the state.

Speculations are rife that significant numbers of Matuas have already been excluded from draft rolls. Many more are likely to follow suit in the final rolls on account of the unavailability of the EC-specified indicative documents they need to produce in the eventuality of receiving hearing notices during the verification phase.

Over the past years, poll results have indicated that the BJP gained significant inroads within the community, promising them formal Indian citizenship.

BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar, who represents the Ranaghat Lok Sabha seat, where Taherpur is located, claimed that fear was being spread deliberately among the Matuas about SIR.

"We are hopeful that the PM's message would dispel those fears and canards," he said.

Chief Minister Banerjee has already led anti-SIR rallies in Nadia and North 24 Parganas, the two adjoining districts that share a border with Bangladesh and have a significant Matua presence.

During his visit, the PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for two national highway projects worth around Rs 3,200 crore.

He will inaugurate the 66.7-km-long four-laning of the Barajaguli-Krishnanagar section of NH-34 in Nadia district and lay the foundation stone for the four-laning of the 17.6-km-long BarasatBarajaguli section in North 24 Parganas district.

The projects are expected to serve as a vital connecting link between Kolkata and Siliguri, boosting trade, tourism and economic activity across southern and northern parts of the state, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP CM orders strict action against travel agents cheating job seekers

Indian Railways

Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani mows down 7 tuskers in Assam, 5 coaches derailed

Air pollution numbers govt

Delhi air quality worsens over weekend as all areas record AQI over 300

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

ECI releases draft electoral roll for Tamil Nadu; over 970K voters removed

Marco Rubio

'Seen us engaged' in resolving India-Pak conflict: US Secy of State Rubio

Topics : Narendra Modi Mamata Banerjee West Bengal BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareOTT Releases This WeekChristmas Gift IdeasUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon