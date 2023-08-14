Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

FinMin to hold Chintan Shivir in Gujarat, discusses roadmap for India 2047

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a clarion call to make India a developed country by 2047 -- the 100th year of its independence

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 8:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The finance ministry will organise a two-day Chintan Shivir in Gujarat starting from August 20 to discuss various issues, including the roadmap for India to become a developed nation by 2047, officials said on Monday.
Secretaries and senior officials from the six departments in the finance ministry and the corporate affairs ministry will attend the two-day session that will be held at Kevadia.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the meeting on August 21.
The Chintan Shivir, which is being held days before the G20 Leaders' Summit, will also see separate sessions on various agenda being pursued under India's Presidency.
India is currently holding G20 Presidency and the Summit meeting is scheduled to be held on September 9-10 in the national capital.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a clarion call to make India a developed country by 2047 -- the 100th year of its independence.

Also Read

Ministers draw agenda for Goa's 2047 vision during 'chintan shivir'

Govt laying groundwork to become developed nation by 2047: Rajnath Singh

Civil aviation ministry organises chintan shivir for official, stakeholders

Commerce Ministry to hold Chintan Shivir to discuss ways to promote trade

India as 'developed country' by 2047: Attainable goal, or chimera?

RBI to commence public tech platform pilot for credit on August 17

Corruption in infra projects taking nation on 'highway to hell': Cong

10,000 personnel, anti-drone systems deployed in Delhi for Independence Day

West Bengal has Rs 1 trn investment opportunity in port, logistics: Sonowal

NCCF, NAFED to sell tomatoes at Rs 50 per kg amid fall in wholesale rates

In the nine years of the Modi government, the Indian economy has moved from being the tenth largest economy in the world to the fifth position on the back of various reforms, including Goods and Services Tax (GST), Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and opening up various sectors like space and defence to foreign investment, the officials said.
On the disinvestment front, the government has introduced Public Sector Enterprise (PSE) policy, under which it aims to minimise its presence in PSEs and transfer management control of companies, which are not in the strategic sector, to the private sector.
The government's tax revenues, too, have been growing faster than budgeted, thereby providing cushion against global headwinds.
Between April 1 and August 10, the net direct tax collections rose 17.33 per cent to Rs 5.84 lakh crore, reaching 32 per cent of the full-year Budget estimates. Monthly GST collections, too, have been around Rs 1.60 lakh crore.
In a recent report, S&P Global projected India's gross domestic product would nearly double to USD 6.7 trillion by 2030-31 from USD 3.4 trillion in 2022-23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Finance Ministry Gujarat Developed nations

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 8:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesITC Q1 ResultsIndependence Day 2023Jailer - Gadar-2 Weekend Box Office CollectionsTelangana Elections 2023CPI InflationBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleI-Day 2023 | Har Ghar Tiranga CampaignUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 crITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Yamuna water level likely to rise in Delhi but grave situation unlikelyIRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specsReliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflationPresident Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon