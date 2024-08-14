Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / I-Day 2024: Jammu attacks, Trump assassination bid amplify focus on Delhi

I-Day 2024: Jammu attacks, Trump assassination bid amplify focus on Delhi

Officials have received certain inputs on the possibility of anti-India elements making plans to target high-profile dignitaries, establishments, iconic places with significant crowd gatherings

Delhi Security checking, Delhi Security

New Delhi: Security checks underway at the Red Fort complex during full dress rehearsal for the 78th Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024 (Photo: PTI)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Independence Day 2024: The surge in cross-border infiltrations in Jammu, resulting in multiple terror attacks, and the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump have prompted Indian security officials to amplify focus on security measures in Delhi before the Independence Day celebrations.

Security agencies have received inputs on the possibility of anti-India elements making plans to target high-profile dignitaries, establishments, and iconic places with significant crowd gatherings.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“....Delhi has also been mentioned in past inputs as a potential target in the plans of LeT and JeM,” a report by The Times of India report said on Wednesday.

A senior intelligence official told the media outlet that the presence of the Prime Minister and other dignitaries at the Red Fort makes the event a potential target for hostile elements.

What security arrangements are in place in Delhi?

According to a Hindustan Times report, following intelligence warnings, an additional layer of security has been implemented around the Red Fort. These include facial recognition technology and advanced CCTV analytics.

The recent assassination bid on Trump has underscored the critical importance of deploying snipers to ensure all-round protection for this Independence Day, the report added.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

Ahead of I-Day, PM Modi, Amit Shah pay homage to victims of partition

Independence Day, Indian Flag, Indian Flag

Communal hate claims by diaspora at Ram Mandir tableau at India Day parade

Har Ghar Tiranga

Tricolour sales soar amid campaign to unfurl it in every home

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: Reiterate commitment to always protect bonds of unity, brotherhood, says PM Modi

Doctor Protest, Protest

Medic murder: Doctors continue ceasework in Bengal, OPD services hit


The officials have already ramped up checking and deploying security measures at airports, railways, public places, borders, and metro stations. The Central Industrial Security Force, responsible for Delhi Metro’s safety, has implemented a two-step frisking process for commuters to ensure there are no security lapses.

A special control room has been set up on the Red Fort premises, from where the officials will monitor the live feed of the area captured on around 700 artificial intelligence (AI) and facial recognition system (FRS) enabled CCTV cameras. 

The national capital has already been put on high alert and declared a no-fly zone. For the event, the Red Fort will be guarded by 10,000 security personnel and 3,000 traffic personnel.

Also Read

Ayodhya Diwali Festival

FIR in Ayodhya as lights worth Rs 50 lakh stolen from Ram, Bhakti Path

Dabur India

ED summons Dabur's Mohit Burman, others in Religare money laundering probe

MQ-9B drone

India set to finalise $3.9 billion drone deal with US amid China-Pak threat

Sheikh Hasina

Sheikh Hasina demands justice for Bangabandhu, condemns rioters' acts

Ajay, Ajay Singh, spicejet

SpiceJet Promoter Ajay Singh to dilute over 10% stake to raise Rs 3,000 cr

Topics : Independence Day Narendra Modi BS Web Reports Terrorsim terrorist attacks Jammu Red Fort Delhi Police

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon