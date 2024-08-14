Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her first remarks since leaving Dhaka, has called for rioters in the country to be held accountable. She also demanded justice for the destruction of a statue of her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding Father of Bangladesh.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter) by her son Sajeeb Wazed, Sheikh Hasina reflected on the family members she lost following the assassination of her father on August 15, 1975. That night, Mujibur Rahman’s sons, their wives, his brother’s family, and close aides were all killed by the army during a coup. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp





Dear Bangladesh,



As-salamu alaykum.



Brothers and sisters, on August 15, 1975, the Father of the Nation and the then President of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was brutally assassinated. I pay my deepest respects to… — Sajeeb Wazed (@sajeebwazed) August 13, 2024



Since last July, she said, numerous acts of sabotage, arson, and violence carried out under the guise of various movements have led to the tragic loss of many innocent lives across our nation. Among the victims are “students, teachers, police officers — including pregnant women — journalists, social workers, common people, leaders, and workers of the Awami League”.

“People like me, who continue to live with the pain of losing their loved ones, I offer my deepest sympathy. I demand a thorough investigation to identify and bring to justice those responsible for these heinous killings and acts of sabotage,” the former Prime Minister said.

Museum vandalised amid protest

The protestors not only targetted her but also at her childhood home, which has since been transformed into a museum frequented by prominent figures from abroad.

“It is with unspeakable sorrow that I must inform you that today, all of that has been reduced to ashes. The very memory that was our lifeline has been burned to the ground. This is a profound insult to the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, under whose leadership we achieved our self-respect, our identity, and our independent nation. It is a grave dishonor to the blood of millions of martyrs. I seek justice from the people of this nation,” she further said.

She said that August 15 should be observed as a ‘National Mourning Day’, dedicated to honouring and praying for the martyrs at ‘Bangabandhu Bhavan’.

Hasina’s rise to power

Sheikh Hasina was 28 when Mujibur Rahman was assassinated, which led her to live in exile from 1975 until the late 1980s. During this period, she ascended through the ranks of the Awami League, a party founded by her father, and embarked on her political career. Her leadership culminated in the Awami League’s victory in the 1996 national election, making her the first woman to become Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

Protest led to resignation

A wave of student protests, sparked by demands to change the government job quotas favouring the families of freedom fighters, led to calls for Sheikh Hasina’s resignation. The situation escalated, prompting the army to intervene, and Sheikh Hasina was compelled to resign under a 45-minute ultimatum.

Currently in India, her next steps remain undisclosed. However, her son has stated that the 76-year-old plans to return to Bangladesh once the elections are scheduled.