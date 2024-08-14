Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Ahead of I-Day, PM Modi, Amit Shah pay homage to victims of partition

Ahead of I-Day, PM Modi, Amit Shah pay homage to victims of partition

Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Dr. Jitendra Singh also took to X to remember those who suffered due to Partition and to pay their respects

Modi, Narendra Modi

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 11:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to the victims of Partition on the occasion of 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', emphasising the importance of honouring their courage, which exemplifies the resilience of the human spirit.
Taking to the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, "On #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, we remember the countless people who were deeply impacted and suffered due to the horrors of Partition. It is also a day to pay tribute to their courage, which illustrates the power of human resilience. Many of those affected by Partition went on to rebuild their lives and achieve immense success. Today, we also reaffirm our commitment to always protect the bonds of unity and brotherhood in our nation."
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid homage, stating, "Today, on 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day,' I pay tribute to the millions who endured unimaginable suffering, lost their lives, and were rendered homeless during one of history's most brutal episodes. Only by remembering this history and learning from it can a nation build a strong future and emerge as a power. The tradition of observing this day, initiated by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, is a significant step towards nation-building."
 
Uttarakhand's Chief Minister also reflected on the day, recalling that in 1947, the nation was divided based on religion.
"On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, I pay tribute to the countless families who endured the pain of Partition and faced unimaginable hardships. On this day in 1947, our country was divided along religious lines. This poison of discrimination and ill-will led to the displacement of countless brothers and sisters, and the loss of thousands of lives," the Chief Minister posted on X.
Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Dr. Jitendra Singh also took to X to remember those who suffered due to Partition and to pay their respects.
"Solemn tributes to the victims of Partition and salutations to all those who survived, on Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas. The tragic period of Partition is a saga of sacrifices, grit, and resilience. Let us pledge to end divisiveness and hatred in society," said Sarbananda Sonowal.
"On this #PartitionRemembranceDay, let us pay our respects on August 14th to the struggles and sacrifices of countless individuals who lost their lives due to the Partition in 1947. #PartitionHorrorsRememberanceDay," said Dr. Jitendra Singh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: Reiterate commitment to always protect bonds of unity, brotherhood, says PM Modi

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Centre implementing several schemes for development of villages: Shivraj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in Delhi in 2020 | File PHOTO: REUTERS

PM Modi may talk democratic dividend at Independence Day address

Vinesh Phogat, Vinesh

News updates: Vinesh Phogat CAS verdict deferred to August 16 at 9:30 PM IST

Delhi Police

3,000 police officers, SWAT teams to secure Delhi for I-Day celebrations

Topics : Narendra Modi Amit Shah Partition of India Partition: 1947

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon