Why does Yogendra Yadav want his name dropped from NCERT textbooks?



"Both of us would like to disassociate ourselves from these textbooks and request the NCERT to drop our names... We request you to give effect to this request immediately and ensure that our names are not used in the soft copies of the textbooks available at the NCERT websites and also in the subsequent print editions," the academics said in a letter to the NCERT. Expressing their disagreement over the recent changes in the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks, psephologist Yogendra Yadav and political scientist Suhas Palshikar asked the council to drop their names as chief advisors from political science textbooks.



Changes made to the class 12 history textbook include certain portions on Mahatma Gandhi and how his pursuit of Hindu-Muslim unity "provoked Hindu extremists", and a ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The recent rationalisation exercise conducted by the NCERT is at the heart of the controversy. The council has introduced several changes to books including in subjects like Political Science and History.



Why Yogendra Yadav wants his name removed from NCERT books? Other than this, portions from the class 11 sociology textbook that talked about the 2002 Gujarat riots were also removed.

Also Read NCERT cuts periodic table, democracy from Class 10 books to 'reduce burden' 'Historical' changes: Here is what the NCERT has dropped from text books Skill ministry launches digital version of employability skills curriculum Kuldeep Yadav snubbed from 2nd IND-BAN Test: Twitter finds hard to digest Clear final MBBS exam in 2 attempts: SC to foreign return medical students Option for arbitration in agreement not binding on parties: HC observation PM Modi to hold meeting to review situation related to Cyclone Biparjoy Ahead of Rath Yatra, Puri police prohibits drones near Jagannath Temple Fishing curbed, evacuation along coast begins ahead of Biparjoy's landfall Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat on yellow alert, landfall expected on Thursday



Their names appear in a "letter to students" and in the list of textbook development team members at the beginning of each book. Yadav, a political scientist, and Swaraj India leader, and Palshikar, an academician and political scientist, were chief advisors for the political science books for Classes 9 to 12, originally published in 2006-07 based on the 2005 version of the National Curriculum Framework (NCF).



They said that since they were not consulted before the changes were introduced, it is not right for NCERT textbooks to carry their names. In a joint letter, Yadav and Palshikar asserted that the presence of their names as chief advisors represents their endorsement of the changes made. However, they are against the changes and called them "arbitrary and irrational".



How did NCERT respond? They added that the recent rationalisation exercises have "mutilated" the books beyond recognition and asserted that the changes have made them "academically dysfunctional".



NCERT said that Textbook Development Committees (TDCs) that were constituted during 2005-08 to help in the development of textbooks in various subjects for all classes have ended since the date of their first publication. In its response, NCERT said that there is no question of withdrawal of anyone's association since the school-level textbooks were developed on the basis of knowledge and understanding that these experts have. It added that at no stage, the book claims any type of individual authorship.

"However, NCERT acknowledges their academic contribution and only because of this, for the sake of the record, publishes names of all Textbook Development Committee (TDC) members in each of its textbooks," NCERT said.