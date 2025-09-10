India achieves 250 GW green energy generation capacity: Prahlad Joshi

Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 6:59 PM IST

India's non-fossil fuel electricity generation capacity has jumped over three-fold to touch 250 GW-mark from 81 GW in 2014, New & Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.

The country aims to have 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

"India's non-fossil installed capacity has witnessed an extraordinary rise from 81 GW before 2014 to 250 GW in 2025. This decade of consistent growth highlights the country's strong commitment to clean, sustainable and renewable energy, laying a solid foundation for a greener future," Joshi wrote on social media platform X.

According to his post on the X, the 250 GW non-fossil fuel electricity generation capacity includes 123.13 GW solar, 52,68 GW wind energy, 55.22 GW hydro, 11.60 bio-energy and 8.78 GW nuclear energy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : energy sector electricity

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

