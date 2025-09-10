Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / ECI may launch nationwide electoral roll revision in October: Report

ECI may launch nationwide electoral roll revision in October: Report

The official announcement for the Special Intensive Revision may be made before polling in Bihar concludes, according to an India Today report

Sources told India Today that an official announcement of the nationwide SIR could be made before polling concludes in Bihar. (Photo: PTI)

Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is preparing to launch a special nationwide revision of electoral rolls, expected to begin in October, according to an India Today report.
 
The proposal was reportedly discussed and approved during a meeting of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) from all states and Union Territories on Wednesday, the report said.
 
Recently, the ECI carried out a similar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar ahead of the state Assembly elections slated for later this year. If the Commission proceeds with Wednesday’s decision, the same process will be extended across the country.
 
Sources told India Today that an official announcement of the nationwide SIR could be made before polling concludes in Bihar. During the meeting, CEOs were asked how quickly they could prepare for the revision, with most saying that basic groundwork could be completed by September, enabling the process to start in October.
 

Focus on logistics and verification

The day-long workshop included presentations of over three and a half hours, focusing on logistics and preparations for SIR. The Election Commission also instructed state CEOs to compile a list of documents that can be accepted for voter verification, the report added.

According to sources, the list of acceptable documents would be based on locally available certificates, which vary across states. For instance, states with large tribal populations, those in the northeast, and coastal areas often rely on unique documents for proof of identity and residence.
 
In some regions, local bodies or autonomous councils issue widely accepted certificates. The Commission has asked CEOs to consider such variations when finalising the verification process.

Purpose of the exercise

According to the Election Commission, the main objective of the SIR is to improve the accuracy of voter lists. This will involve removing names of deceased persons, people who have permanently shifted residence, duplicate entries, or non-citizens. At the same time, the Commission said it wants to ensure that every eligible voter is properly included.

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

