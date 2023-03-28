Top headlines: After SC say on fraud, onus on banks, Adani Green under ASM

The Supreme Court’s (SC’s) verdict on Monday that a borrower must be heard before an account is classified as fraud has come as a big relief for India Inc. The decision places responsibility on banks before they proceed on this line. Borrowers — small and large — can now seek a relook at their cases. Senior bankers pointed out that “natural justice” to an aggrieved borrower was the casualty to a large extent because of the short interval available to them to offer relief under the Reserve Bank of India’s Master Directions (Frauds-Classification and Reporting by commercial banks and select Financial Institutions of July 1, 2016 — and updated as on July 3, 2017).