close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Top headlines: After SC say on fraud, onus on banks, Adani Green under ASM

Business Standard brings you the latest headlines at this hour

BS Web Team Business Standard New Delhi
Supreme Court

Supreme Court

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 10:33 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Viacom18 likely to score more than Disney Star in IPL ad revenue game
With just a few days to go before the start of the country’s biggest cricketing extravaganza, the Indian Premier League (IPL), Disney Star, which has retained the TV rights for the tournament, is locking horns with Viacom18, which has won the league’s digital rights, to grab a larger share of the Rs 4,500-crore advertising pie, which remains more or less at the same level as last year. Read more

NSE, BSE put Adani Green Energy under 2nd stage of longterm ASM framework
Leading bourses NSE and BSE have said that Adani Green Energy will be put under the second stage of the long-term additional surveillance measure (ASM) framework from Tuesday. In two separate circulars, the bourses said Adani Green Energy shall continue in the ASM framework but will be moved to the respective higher stage from March 28. Read more


After Supreme Court's fraud tag verdict, responsibility now on banks
The Supreme Court’s (SC’s) verdict on Monday that a borrower must be heard before an account is classified as fraud has come as a big relief for India Inc. The decision places responsibility on banks before they proceed on this line. Borrowers — small and large — can now seek a relook at their cases. Senior bankers pointed out that “natural justice” to an aggrieved borrower was the casualty to a large extent because of the short interval available to them to offer relief under the Reserve Bank of India’s Master Directions (Frauds-Classification and Reporting by commercial banks and select Financial Institutions of July 1, 2016 — and updated as on July 3, 2017). Read more

Also Read

IPL 2023: Updated squad list of all teams after the mini-auction in Kochi

Supreme Court upholds 10 per cent reservation for EWS in 3:2 verdict

Subscribers leave Disney+ Hotstar; paid user base falls 6% in Dec quarter

IPL Mini Auction 2023: Five players who will rake in the moolah in Kochi

IPL Auction 2023: Slots to fill, purse remaining of each team before D-Day

India reports 1,573 fresh Covid infections, active cases at 10,981

Prove Savarkar apologised, late Hindutva ideologue's grandson tells Rahul

Jamia violence: HC to order on plea against discharge of 11 accused today

State prepared to handle Covid-19 wave, says Kerala Health Minister

Congress calls meeting of its MPs to chalk out strategy for the day


Expected loss model: PSBs may seek pause on paying govt dividends
Public sector banks (PSBs) are considering asking the government to allow them to not pay it a dividend as they look to conserve capital before the expected loss-based approach for loan loss provisioning kicks in, likely from April 1, 2025. In January, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released a discussion paper on the expected loss-based approach for loan loss provisioning. Last week, the government asked public sector banks to conduct a detailed study on the impact of such a norm on their capital position. Read more
 
OMCs get Rs 800 crore to set up over 7,000 fast-charging stations
In a push for green mobility, the Centre on Monday sanctioned Rs 800 crore under Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME II) to three public sector oil-marketing companies (OMCs) for setting up 7,432 public fast-charging stations across the country. Read more

Topics : Adani Green Energy | Supreme Court | NSE | BSE | OMCs | Viacom18 | disney | Banks

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 10:20 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon