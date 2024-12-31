Business Standard

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 | 12:06 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India attempts first space docking for lunar missions, eyes elite club

India attempts first space docking for lunar missions, eyes elite club

The initial docking attempt could take place by Jan. 7, S. Somanath, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation, said in an address after the launch on Monday

ISRO

If successful, India will join the US, Russia and China in mastering the technology. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Eltaf Najafizada  India put into orbit two small satellites for its first space docking experiment, a key step toward meeting the country’s ambitions to build its own space station and carry out a manned mission to the moon.
 
The initial docking attempt could take place by Jan. 7, S. Somanath, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation, said in an address after the launch on Monday.
 
“This mission will be a forerunner for autonomous docking needed for future lunar missions like Chandrayaan-4 without the support of global navigation satellite systems from Earth,” Isro had said in a Dec. 21 statement. “This technology is essential for India’s space ambitions such as Indian on Moon, sample return from the Moon, the building and operation of Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) etc.”
 
 
If successful, India will join the US, Russia and China in mastering the technology. 
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants India to be a space power. Last year India beat other nations to the lunar south pole, it aims to launch astronauts into orbit in 2025, and is among a small group of countries with probes studying the sun. Modi’s government has allowed foreign companies to invest in manufacturing units and satellite services, and India’s space agency is partnering with peers all over the world. 

Also Read

ISRO

SpaDex will prove useful for future assignments: Isro project director

ISRO

Isro to launch historic PSLV-C60 SpaDex mission tonight; where to watch?

Proba 3 mission, Isro

India's growing space ambitions: List of Isro's major achievements in 2024

S Somanath, Somanath, ISRO Chairman

ISRO set to launch historic space docking mission this December, says chief

Proba 3 mission, Isro

Isro set to launch much-delayed Proba 3 mission satellites from Sriharikota

 
Isro launched a satellite on a SpaceX Falcon 9 in November, the first time the agency used one of Elon Musk’s rockets. A joint NASA-Isro satellite to measure the movements of land and ice-covered surfaces on Earth is scheduled to launch early next year from India. In December an Indian rocket launched two European satellites, the first by Isro for its European counterpart in about two decades. 
 
India’s space program dates to the 1970s when it received support from the Soviet Union. Currently Russia is providing spacesuits and other equipment for Gaganyaan, India’s project to send people to space for the first time, and Gaganyaan astronauts have received training in Russia.
 
The Space Docking Experiment mission, or SpaDex, lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota of Andhra Pradesh state at 10:00 p.m. local time Monday. The rocket, PSLV-C60, has reached an altitude of about 470 km and Isro called the mission “successful” 15 minutes after it placed the satellites into orbit.

More From This Section

Dallewal

LIVE news: Punjab govt seeks 3 days more from SC to shift farmer leader Dallewal to hospital

IRCTC, Cancelled Trains Today

IRCTC down: Several users face issues booking tatkal tickets

CM Naidu unveils Swarna Andhra Vision 2047, prioritises water security

CM Naidu unveils Swarna Andhra Vision 2047, prioritises water security

Delhi Police

New Year's Eve 2024: Over 20,000 cops to watch over celebrations in Delhi

Manipur violence

Manipur in 2024: Chaos, ethnic violence, protests reigned supreme

Topics : Narendra Modi Indian Space Research Organisation US Russia China space

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO listingIRCTC Down TodayIPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon