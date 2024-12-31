Business Standard

IRCTC down: Several users face issues booking tatkal tickets

IRCTC website and app down: Several users are facing issues in booking tatkal tickets

IRCTC cancels 202 trains today, 9 September 2022

The IRCTC website and app are experiencing another outage, with several users encountering issues. | Representational

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

The IRCTC website and app are experiencing another outage, with several users encountering issues when attempting to book tatkal tickets. Passengers trying to access the platform were met with errors stating, "Booking and cancellation for all site will not be available for the next hour. The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted."  ALSO READ: IRCTC website down: Here's how you can book or cancel your train tickets
 
The issue arose around 10 am when passengers attempted to access the platform. This marks the second time within seven days that the IRCTC website and app have been down, with a similar problem reported on December 26. 
IRCTC
 
 
Downdetector, a service that monitors outages, observed a significant rise in problem reports this morning. The platform indicated that approximately 700 users had reported experiencing the issue.   Angry users took to social media to express their frustration, with several accusing the system of being manipulated. So far, IRCTC has not issued any comment on the outage.   The frequent outages have sparked worries among travellers who depend on punctual bookings to organise their trips. These recurring issues point to possible technical difficulties encountered by IRCTC in handling heavy traffic during peak booking periods.   
IRCTC
                
             

IRCTC

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 10:52 AM IST

