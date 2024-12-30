Business Standard

Isro to launch historic PSLV-C60 SpaDex mission tonight; where to watch?

Isro to launch historic PSLV-C60 SpaDex mission tonight; where to watch?

Showcasing India's spacecraft docking capabilities is crucial for advancing future space missions, including lunar exploration and development of India's own space station, Bharatiya Antariksh Station

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 2:11 PM IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is set to launch its ‘Space Docking Experiment’ (SpaDex) mission at 10 pm tonight. Using the Isro’s PSLV-C60, the mission will deploy two 220-kg satellites into a 740 km orbit to demonstrate satellite docking. This milestone is crucial for future space missions, including lunar exploration and the development of India’s space station, Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS).
 
Notably, the experiment has been rescheduled for 10 pm tonight, whereas it was previously scheduled for 9.58 pm. Isro did not specify the reason behind the rescheduling of the launch.
 

When and where to watch the launch of Isro’s PSLV-C60

 
The launch of PSLV-C60 from Sriharikota will be live-streamed on Isro’s official YouTube channel. Additionally, updates will be shared across all of Isro’s social media platforms.
 

Isro’s complex in-space manoeuvres

The launch will involve two spaceships, SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), performing an intricate string of maneuvers starting at separation distances of 20 km all the way to millimetric distances before actually attempting to dock approximately 10 days after the launch of the mission.

After achieving the dock, both craft will accomplish the secondary task list of objectives. SDX01 will employ a high-resolution camera onboard, SDX02 will carry on a multi-spectral payload as well as a Radiation Monitor, all for more scientific payloads.
 
This will be a truly challenging mission considering the small size of the space vehicle as it would require very agile maneuvering. The mission will feature several innovative indigenous technologies, including a top-of-the-line docking mechanism, rendezvous sensors, and inter-satellite communication systems.
 

Interesting facts about Isro’s SpaDex mission

  • Aims to develop and demonstrate India’s capabilities in space docking using two small spacecrafts
  • Aims to conduct post-docking activities, including independent payload operations
  • The docking mechanism is motor-driven, featuring capture, extension/ retraction, rigidisation mechanisms
  • To use Laser Range Finder, Rendezvous Sensor, and Proximity & Docking Sensor for precise distance measurement

Isro’s aim for India’s own space station

This launch of PSLV-C60 is crucial to Isro’s aim for building India’s own space station ‘Bharatiya Antariksh Station’ (BAS). Isro’s BAS will be India’s first modular space station. It is designed to perform advanced scientific research, with a focus on life sciences, medicine, and expanding India’s capabilities in space exploration. 
ISRO
 
  The BAS will orbit at a low Earth altitude of about 400–450 kilometers and will consist of five modules built in phases. The base module, the first in the series, is scheduled to be launched in 2028, with the entire station being brought into full operation by 2035.
 
Isro is not planning to acquire the docking technology from other international space agencies while it is developing its indigenous technology used in the mission, called the ‘Bhartiya Docking System’.
 
The BAS is going to drive technological advancements and drive innovation in research, generate high-tech employment opportunities, and thereby strengthen India’s position as the world leader in space exploration.
 

